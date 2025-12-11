The Saguaros Set a New Benchmark with $1.3M in Donations at Niteflite

BY Frontdoors Media

Chairman Simon Assaf (front) celebrates at the 2025 Niteflite gala.

Photo courtesy of The Saguaros

The Saguaros have once again demonstrated the power of collective generosity, raising a record-setting $1.37 million during their 36th annual Niteflite Golf & Gala, held in November in Scottsdale. The two-day fundraiser, which benefits Saguaros Children’s Charities, surpassed all previous totals and marked a milestone moment for the ongoing commitment of supporting children’s nonprofits across Arizona.

The celebration began with a sold-out golf tournament at McCormick Ranch Golf Club, followed by an energetic gala at The W Scottsdale. Despite forecasts calling for rain, organizers adapted by tenting the rooftop venue, allowing guests to fully enjoy the evening. As it turned out, the weather cooperated!

“Our goal this year was to surpass $1 million, and I’m extremely proud of our hardworking team for blowing that number out of the water,” Niteflite event chair Simon Assaf said. “Things looked a little different at this year’s gala with the tents, but the rain held off and the energy at the gala was unbelievable. Thank you to everyone who joined The Saguaros in this massive effort to support children’s charities.”

Grant funding to Arizona-based children’s organizations is set to be announced in May. Since its founding in 1987, The Saguaros have grown into a philanthropic and social club of young professionals under 40, combining fundraising with hands-on volunteerism to make a meaningful impact statewide. As a Qualifying Charitable Entity, The Saguaros also offer Arizona residents an opportunity to support children’s causes through the state’s charitable tax credit program.

In 2025, individuals can donate up to $495, or $987 for couples filing jointly, to an eligible 501(c)(3) and receive an Arizona state tax credit, further amplifying the impact of their giving. To learn more behind this Frontdoor, visit saguaros.com.