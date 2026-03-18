The Phoenix Symphony Names Paolo Bortolameolli as Next Virginia G. Piper Music Director

BY Frontdoors Media

Bortolameolli will serve as Music Director Designate during the 2026-27 season.

Image: Adriana Castro

In a defining moment for The Phoenix Symphony, the organization has announced the appointment of internationally acclaimed conductor Paolo Bortolameolli as its next Virginia G. Piper Music Director, marking a major milestone not only for the orchestra, but for the broader cultural and philanthropic landscape of Arizona.

Bortolameolli will become the twelfth music director in the Symphony’s nearly 80-year history, stepping into a role that carries deep artistic and community significance. His appointment follows a rigorous three-year international search led by the Board of Directors in close collaboration with its musicians, underscoring a shared commitment to both artistic excellence and community impact.

Before officially assuming the role in the 2027-28 season, Bortolameolli will serve as Music Director Designate during the 2026-27 season. In that time, he will lead five programs, including the season’s opening performances, offering audiences an early look at the creative direction he will bring to the orchestra’s next chapter.

“Conducting an orchestra is a collaborative pursuit of beauty. It is a profound honor to be appointed the next Virginia G. Piper Music Director of The Phoenix Symphony,” Bortolameolli said.

Leadership transitions of this scale are pivotal in the life of any nonprofit arts organization. A Music Director shapes not only the artistic vision on stage, but also the institution’s identity, its educational outreach and its connection to the community it serves. For donors, patrons and advocates of the arts, this appointment signals both continuity and forward momentum.

“From my first experiences with the orchestra, I felt a remarkable sense of openness, energy, collaboration, and artistic commitment among the musicians and throughout the organization. I look forward to building a meaningful relationship with the orchestra and community,” he said, “and to crafting performances that honor the great traditions of our art form while exploring new voices and possibilities.”

“Paolo is a conductor of remarkable musical insight and artistic leadership,” Peter Kjome, President and CEO of The Phoenix Symphony, said. “From his earliest appearances with our orchestra, he established an immediate and inspiring connection with our musicians and audiences. Throughout the search process it became increasingly clear that his artistic vision, collaborative spirit, and commitment to the orchestra’s role in the cultural life of our community make him the ideal artistic leader for The Phoenix Symphony at this moment in our history.”

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That sense of alignment between is central to the Symphony’s philanthropic impact. As a nonprofit institution, its work extends far beyond performances, encompassing education programs, community engagement and access initiatives that rely heavily on donor support and civic investment.

Recognized as one of Latin America’s leading maestros, Bortolameolli has built an international career distinguished by artistic excellence, cultural outreach, and a commitment to nurturing the next generation of musicians. He currently serves as Music Director of the Ópera Nacional de Chile and the Filarmónica de Santiago and is Artistic Partner to the Orquesta Filarmónica de Medellín.

His career includes debuts with major ensembles such as the Bamberger Symphoniker, Warsaw Philharmonic, Brussels Philharmonic, and Philadelphia Orchestra, as well as ongoing relationships with the Munich Philharmonic, Polish National Radio Symphony, and Orquesta Filarmónica de Buenos Aires.

Bortolameolli has also made a mark in opera, leading acclaimed productions of Puccini, Strauss, Rossini, and Mozart at institutions including Gran Teatre del Liceu, Opéra de Paris, and Detroit Opera. His mentorship under Gustavo Dudamel at the Los Angeles Philharmonic shaped his approach to new music and innovative programming, including landmark productions such as Meredith Monk’s ATLAS and commissions from Miguel Farías and Gabriela Ortiz.

Dedicated to youth and education, he has conducted the National Youth Symphony Orchestra of Chile for two decades, premiering monumental works like Mahler’s Eighth Symphony. A seven-time recipient of the Arts Critics Association Awards and named among Forbes’ “50 Most Creative Chileans,” Bortolameolli blends international acclaim with a deep commitment to community, education, and the universal power of music.

“Paolo impressed everyone involved with his musical depth, clarity of vision, and the genuine connection he builds with orchestras and communities,” Board Member Morris ‘Mo’ Stein said. “We are confident he will inspire our musicians, deepen our connection with audiences across the Valley, and elevate The Phoenix Symphony’s artistic profile nationally and internationally.”

As The Phoenix Symphony looks ahead, Bortolameolli’s appointment represents an investment in the future of the arts in Arizona. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phoenixsymphony.org.