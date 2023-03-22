The Home Matters Arizona Fund Awards $4.25M in Grants for Attainable Housing Projects Across Arizona

The Home Matters Arizona Fund, a funding resource formed by Arizona healthcare leaders and Home Matters to Arizona to increase attainable housing in the state and improve healthcare outcomes, announced that 10 projects throughout the state received $4.25 million in grants.

The Home Matters Arizona Fund is born from a collaboration of the Arizona Association of Health Plans, whose member companies contract with the state’s Medicaid program to serve the healthcare needs of Arizona’s most vulnerable citizens. The fund is targeting $100 million to finance attainable housing projects in Arizona over the next few years. It addresses Arizona’s rising affordability crisis while paying much-needed attention to the role of housing justice for underrepresented families and communities.

Home Matters to Arizona is the first statewide initiative of Home Matters, a national movement uniting America around home. The first phase of Home Matters to Arizona involves creating the new $100 million Home Matters Arizona Fund, leveraging government, philanthropy and national private investment.

Initial grants are from health plans, the private half of the public-private partnership model that comprises the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS). Future phases will focus on building awareness and influencing standard practices for developing more affordable homes and better communities across Arizona.

“The Home Matters Arizona Fund is committed to serving individuals experiencing homelessness, families, seniors and those who are medically vulnerable,” said Minnie Andrade, Home Matters Arizona Fund chair. “We are adding critical housing units to address Arizona’s housing shortage while encouraging developers to create supportive ecosystems for people and families where they live, learn, shop and work.”

The Home Matters Arizona Fund will invest in projects that serve individuals and families with low to moderate income, veterans, seniors, people who are homeless, people with disabilities, individuals involved with the justice system and those eligible for AHCCCS support.

Grant recipients include Cloudbreak Phoenix; Family Promise of Greater Phoenix; Horizon Health and Wellness; Housing Solutions of North Arizona; HS Development Partners; Native American Connections; Red Feather Development Group; Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix; Walling Affordable Communities; and WESCAP Investments.