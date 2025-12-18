The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Offers A $1.3M Commitment to Keeping Pets and Families Together

BY Frontdoors Media

Arizona animal shelters are celebrating a $1.3 million donation from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to advance animal welfare.

Images courtesy of AAWL & Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

A coalition of shelters and rescue organizations across Arizona received a transformative donation from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. Announced in December, the surprise $1.3 million gift is set to expand lifesaving, prevention-focused programs that support pets and the families who love them.

The funding will strengthen community-based services designed to keep animals healthy, safe, and out of shelters, especially for pet owners navigating financial hardship, housing instability, or crises. Among the recipients are two organizations whose work has become a critical safety net for vulnerable families statewide. The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) will receive $500,000, while Lost Our Home Pet Rescue (LOH) will receive $250,000 to expand programs.

“Pets are family. We all know the comfort a pet can bring during difficult times,” Bob Parsons said. “These organizations make sure families don’t have to choose between stability and the dogs and cats who mean so much to them.”

AAWL plans to direct its funding toward expanding low-cost, community-based veterinary services in East Maryvale, an area widely considered a veterinary desert. For many families, accessible and affordable veterinary care has long been out of reach, leaving them just one unexpected medical bill away from surrendering a pet. To address these challenges, AAWL previously launched mobile vaccine clinics at schools and community centers and shifted its on-site community vet clinic toward a preventative wellness model.

Over the past three years, AAWL has intentionally focused on serving Latino pet families in East Maryvale and Central City Phoenix. This effort was guided by a survey of more than 700 primarily Spanish-speaking pet owners who reported difficulty finding veterinary care that was both linguistically and culturally responsive. In 2025, AAWL provided nearly 4,000 pets in these underserved communities with essential vaccines and wellness care. With this new funding, the organization will be able to expand mobile wellness clinics, reach more families, and further reduce the number of animals entering the shelter system.

“Every family deserves the joy a pet brings, regardless of their financial circumstances,” AAWL President and CEO Alessandra Navidad said. “The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation’s investment into our community protects the human-animal bond and families won’t have to choose between meeting basic needs and keeping their pets.”

Lost Our Home will use its portion of the donation to bolster its crisis-response programs, which serve individuals and families facing some of life’s most urgent challenges. For many people experiencing domestic violence, homelessness, or medical emergencies, the inability to bring pets to shelters or hospitals can become a devastating barrier to safety. Studies show that more than 45 percent of domestic violence survivors delay escaping abusive situations because they fear for their pets.

LOH’s Temporary Care Program removes that barrier by providing up to four months of safe shelter and medical care for pets at no cost, giving families the time and stability they need to rebuild their lives. The organization’s Pet Food Bank also plays a vital role for families struggling to afford essentials, preventing the heartbreaking choice between feeding themselves or their pets.

A no-kill shelter, Lost Our Home has provided more than 155,000 safe days of care through its Temporary Care Program. Its 24/7 First Responder Program has reunited 2,200 lost pets with their families, while the Pet Food Bank has distributed 1.27 million meals. The organization has placed 12,300 homeless pets into loving homes.

“Our programs keep families together during their most difficult moments,” Founder Jodi Polanski said. “We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift, which comes at a critical time. Rising needs for our services, along with increasing costs of supplies and care, keep outpacing our resources. Together, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, along with much-needed community support, will help us continue serving the families and pets that depend on us.”

The donation arrives at a pivotal moment for animal shelters across Arizona, many of which are experiencing increased surrender requests alongside rising costs of care. By prioritizing prevention and community support, the foundation is helping ease shelter overcrowding while reinforcing the bond between people and their pets.

“Some of the most meaningful work in our community happens quietly,” Renee Parsons said. “These small organizations don’t just save pets, they support the people who love them.”

Additional funding will be distributed among several animal welfare organizations across the state, with individual gifts ranging from $10,000 to $150,000. These include Alliance for Companion Animals – Fix.Adopt.Save., Almost There Rescue, Altered Tails Barnhart Clinics, Arizona Pet Project, Arizona Poodle Rescue, Arizona Shih Tzu & Small Breed Rescue, AZ Husky Rescue, Foothills Animal Rescue, Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary, HALO Animal Rescue, HARTT, Heidi’s Village, Love Them All Sanctuary & Rescue, and the Phoenix Animal Care Coalition.

Together, these investments represent a commitment to compassion, prevention, and community resilience. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit tbrpf.org.