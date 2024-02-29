The Board of Visitors Grants Over $1M to 22 Local Charities

The Board of Visitors funded 21 grants totaling $1,040,000 at their annual Grants Celebration. The selected Phoenix-area nonprofits support the BOV mission to serve the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.

The Board of Visitors 2024 grant recipients are Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Aster Aging, Barrow Neurological Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, Inc., Brighter Way Institute, Child Crisis Arizona, Feeding Matters, Foundation for Blind Children, Foundation for Senior Living, Grace Sober Living, Homeless Youth Connection, Hope Community Services, Inc., Hushabye Nursery, Neighbors Who Care, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Raising Special Kids, SAAVI Services for the Blind, St. Vincent de Paul, The Board of Visitors Ryan House, and Valleywise Health Foundation.

The final grant of the evening was awarded to Care Card recipient, The Big Pink Bus: 3D Mobile Mammography, a program of Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“Our grant recipients improve the lives of scores of individuals in our community, and we are honored to support their efforts,” said Pam Kolbe, chairman of The Board of Visitors. “We are grateful for the success of our Care Card program, Fashion Show Luncheon and Annual Charity Ball. Our generous supporters and dedicated BOV members allow us to continue our enduring, 116-year legacy of philanthropy.”

Established in 1908, The Board of Visitors is the oldest women’s charitable organization in Arizona. Since its inception, it has granted over $26.5 million to local nonprofits in the greater Phoenix community.

The Board of Visitors is now accepting grant applications for 2025. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit boardofvisitors.org.