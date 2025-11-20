Temporary Closure at Arizona Heritage Center Spurs Support Campaign

BY Frontdoors Media

Storms in the late summer and early fall caused significant flooding and water damage in the Arizona Heritage Center, especially the Steele Auditorium.

Photo courtesy of Arizona Historical Society

The Arizona Historical Society is calling on the community for support as it undertakes extensive and unexpected repairs to the Arizona Heritage Center in Tempe, which temporarily closed to the public on November 10 and is expected to reopen on January 6, 2026. The closure follows a series of challenges, including recent storms that swept through the Valley and an attempted break-in in August, both of which caused significant structural damage. While staff remain on-site for public outreach and can be reached through their usual channels, museum exhibits will remain closed as critical work continues.

Damage from flooding and vandalism has affected multiple areas of the building, including exhibit galleries, the Steele Auditorium, and the front entrance and lobby. According to Executive Director David Breeckner, the organization is using the shutdown as a response to unexpected events and an opportunity to invest in long-needed improvements.

“We are responding to the recent storms, but also taking this as an opportunity to address other concerns while shut down,” he said. “Coming out of the shutdown, we will have restored our ability to fulfil our mission of preserving Arizona’s history and provide the public with an improved museum experience.”

Among the most costly repairs is the overhaul of the HVAC system, which is essential for maintaining climate control in the museum’s galleries, archives, and collection storage areas. Estimates for those repairs alone exceed $300,000+. The auditorium’s outdated and damaged AV system will also need to be replaced, a project expected to cost between $100,000 and $200,000.

Throughout the museum, structural issues such as cracked flooring, damaged wall and ceiling panels, inoperable elevators, and deteriorating exterior stonework will need attention. Some exhibitions must be moved or even demolished to allow work to proceed safely, prompting AHS to begin planning upgrades to the museum’s permanent displays simultaneously – an effort projected to cost more than $600,000.

Since opening its doors in 1994, the Arizona Heritage Center has served as a hub for preserving and celebrating the history of Phoenix and central Arizona. Housed in Papago Park, the center includes galleries, a research library, event spaces, and a collection storage facility that protects many of the state’s historical artifacts. While repairs are underway, critical operations will continue, and researchers and volunteers will have limited access to the archives by appointment.

Some repair work has already begun, particularly in the Steele Auditorium, thanks in part to support from the State of Arizona’s Department of Administration and Risk Management. Still, much remains to be done before the building can safely and fully reopen to the public.

To help bridge the gap between state assistance and the substantial remaining expenses, AHS is turning to the community. Donations will directly fund repair work and exhibition upgrades, ensuring that the museum can reopen on schedule and continue its mission of connecting people through the power of Arizona’s history. Contributions can be made through the website, with donors encouraged to designate their support to the Arizona Heritage Center. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, AHS ensures all donations are tax-deductible.

The Arizona Historical Society plans to share updates, progress reports, and reopening details. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit arizonahistoricalsociety.org.