Tempe Diablos Name Vince Vasquez as New President

BY Frontdoors Media

Vince Vasquez

Photo courtesy of the Tempe Diablos

The Tempe Diablos have announced Vince Vasquez as the organization’s new president, succeeding Brad Cox, who served in the role over the past year. Vasquez, a long-time Tempe resident and founder of C2 Tactical, brings with him a strong background in both business and community service that aligns closely with the Diablos’ mission to enhance the lives of youth and families across Tempe.

Founded in 1968, the Tempe Diablos are a group of community leaders, business executives, and service-driven individuals dedicated to supporting education, youth programs, and nonprofit initiatives. Over the past five decades, the organization has donated approximately $20 million in scholarships, grants, and community service projects – a legacy Vasquez plans to grow through increased collaboration and strengthened partnerships.

“The Tempe Diablos have a rich history of community service and impact, and it is an honor to lead such a distinguished organization,” Vasquez said. “Through deeper collaboration, we can amplify the great work the Diablos do and create even more meaningful opportunities to serve the youth and families of Tempe.”

Vasquez has been a member of Tempe Diablos Charities since 2015, contributing his time and energy to various nonprofit causes during his tenure. As the owner of C2 Tactical, an indoor shooting range, he brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial acumen and civic commitment to his new leadership role.

The Diablos’ commitment to service extends far beyond funding. Members actively donate their time, talents, and resources to support local schools, student scholarships, and other charitable programs throughout the year. Vasquez’s appointment underscores the group’s ongoing effort to recruit dynamic, mission-driven leadership that can help elevate their impact.

Joining Vasquez on the executive committee are Arnold Mejia as first vice president, Todd Pearson as second vice president, and Justin Rojas as secretary and treasurer. Together, this leadership team will focus on cultivating new sponsorship opportunities and expanding the Diablos’ presence in the Tempe community.

For more than 50 years, the Diablos have played a vital role in fostering leadership and opportunity for the next generation. The organization looks forward to building on its strong foundation while exploring innovative ways to serve and strengthen the community. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit tempediablos.org.