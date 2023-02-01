Tackling Human Trafficking

With many large events coming to the Valley in the next few weeks, human trafficking is top of mind. When major festivals and events occur, human trafficking activity increases. But human trafficking can occur at any place and time. In fact, human trafficking is the second-largest criminal enterprise in the world and happens 365 days a year.

There are several indicators of human trafficking people can look for while attending major events and many resources in the Valley for human trafficking survivors. Here are a few local resources that can share information about services for human trafficking survivors and signs to look for.

Project STARFISH aims to increase awareness about human trafficking prevention by offering educational resources and services throughout Arizona.

Several free resources and training tools on trafficking are available through the Office of Sex Trafficking Intervention Research (STIR) at the ASU School of Social Work. The STIR office, which opened in the spring of 2013, is staffed by academics, researchers and law enforcement community research partners.

For emergency housing and housing transition options, call 480-890-3039. Contact the 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Phoenix Dream Center helps women heal and recover from human trafficking by offering resources to help during the healing process, such as meals, clothing, medical appointments and more.

A New Leaf provides shelter for human trafficking survivors, including a bed and meals, until they find long-term shelter and care. The organization’s Sexual Violence Services Helpline connects callers to survivor-driven, healing-centered services. They welcome all genders, sexual orientations and expressions. The 24-hour helpline for non-emergency assistance is 480-733-3028.

Organizations fighting against human trafficking are coming together to raise awareness of the crime. Do your part by being aware and speaking out when you see something to combat the issue and save lives.