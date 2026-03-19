St. Vincent de Paul Receives $150K from Republic Services Charitable Foundation

BY Frontdoors Media

The updates are designed to create a welcoming environment for the 1,000+ individuals who rely on SVdP’s dining room each day.

Images courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix has been awarded a $150,000 National Neighborhood Promise grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, which will fund crucial renovations to the Phoenix dining room.

The updates, covering both interior and exterior spaces, are designed to create a safe, welcoming environment for the more than 1,000 individuals who rely on the dining room each day.

“This project continues St. Vincent de Paul’s growing collaboration with Republic Services,” chief operations officer Danielle McMahon said. “Renovating the Phoenix Dining Room ensures that neighbors in crisis are welcomed into a space that reflects dignity, safety, and care. Republic Services’ investment will directly uplift the surrounding community, making South Phoenix not only a place where people receive help, but a place where hope and connection thrive.”

The grant is part of the Foundation’s National Neighborhood Promise program, which supports nonprofits in communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work. Since its inception, the program has benefitted more than 14 million people across North America.

In addition to funding, local Republic Services teams will volunteer alongside St. Vincent de Paul staff, assisting with meal service, care kits for shelter guests, and nightly shelter setup, strengthening the hands-on impact of the donation.

“St. Vincent de Paul’s dedication to serving meals and supporting individuals and families in need has a powerful impact each and every day, embodying the true spirit of community service,” said Terrence Sims, general manager of Republic Services. “We’ve partnered with St. Vincent de Paul for many years, and we’re honored to continue supporting an organization that leads with compassion and purpose.”

Founded in 1946, St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix is the largest council in the country, providing food, clothing, housing, and healthcare services throughout central and northern Arizona.

Its extensive network includes more than 80 neighborhood food pantries, four dining rooms, transitional shelters, family support programs, homelessness prevention initiatives, and a clinic that offers medical, dental, and wellness care to the uninsured. Through these services, the organization not only addresses immediate needs but also invites community members to participate in service, embodying a long-standing mission of neighbor-to-neighbor support.

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation complements this mission by leveraging volunteerism, donations, and in-kind services to strengthen the communities where its customers and employees live and work.

Together, these organizations are ensuring that South Phoenix remains a place where neighbors help neighbors, and where hope and connection flourish. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit republicservices.com or stvincentdepaul.net.