Spring Into Sneakers

It didn’t exactly sneak up on us. Fashion sneakers allegedly came on the scene in the 1920s, when Chuck Taylor, a semi-pro basketball player and salesman, became the face of the first celebrity-endorsed athletic shoe. You may recognize the brand today as Converse All-Star (aka Chuck Taylors), the uber-cool fashion shoe that is said to have inspired the evolution of the athletic-to-street shoe trend, dominating designer lookbooks in the best way.

While it remains an obvious choice for men, lacing up sneaks to pair with a dress or a coastal grandma ensemble remains a wildly popular fashion pick for women, too. The comfy, chic and effortless vibe is a definite must — the perfect spring purchase for your closet this season. We rounded up a few of our favorites for your procurement pleasure.

WORTH THE SPLURGE: DIOR Star Sneaker: $890

Christian Dior Star Sneakers in nude calfskin with white ‘CD’ and ‘Christian Dior PARIS’ signature and white star detail.

Dior.com

BUY IT NOW: P448 Skate Recycled Sneaker: $298

White and black high-tops made of sustainable materials.

us.448.com