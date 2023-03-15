Visit Good Morning Sunshine

March 15, 2023

Spring Into Sneakers

It didn’t exactly sneak up on us. Fashion sneakers allegedly came on the scene in the 1920s, when Chuck Taylor, a semi-pro basketball player and salesman, became the face of the first celebrity-endorsed athletic shoe. You may recognize the brand today as Converse All-Star (aka Chuck Taylors), the uber-cool fashion shoe that is said to have inspired the evolution of the athletic-to-street shoe trend, dominating designer lookbooks in the best way.

While it remains an obvious choice for men, lacing up sneaks to pair with a dress or a coastal grandma ensemble remains a wildly popular fashion pick for women, too. The comfy, chic and effortless vibe is a definite must — the perfect spring purchase for your closet this season. We rounded up a few of our favorites for your procurement pleasure.

 

WORTH THE SPLURGE:

DIOR Star Sneaker: $890
Christian Dior Star Sneakers in nude calfskin with white ‘CD’ and ‘Christian Dior PARIS’ signature and white star detail.
Dior.com

BUY IT NOW:

P448 Skate Recycled Sneaker: $298
White and black high-tops made of sustainable materials.
us.448.com

BRILLIANT BARGAIN:

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage: $110
70s-inspired high-top in blue suede made of sustainable materials.
Nike.com

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
