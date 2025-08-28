SOUNDS Academy Selected as 2025 Social Venture Partners Arizona Awardee

BY Frontdoors Media

SOUNDS Academy has been named the 2025 awardee of Social Venture Partners Arizona (SVP), marking the beginning of a multi-year partnership aimed at deepening the organization’s impact and expanding its capacity to serve. This investment comes not just in the form of funding, but also time, mentorship, and strategic guidance from SVP’s network of engaged philanthropists.

SVP Arizona pairs financial investments with hands-on support to help innovative nonprofits grow stronger and more sustainable. The organization’s mission goes beyond one-time grants; it focuses on creating lasting change by building capacity and leadership within the nonprofits it supports.

Through this new collaboration, SVP and SOUNDS Academy will work together to expand access to high-quality music education and leadership development for youth in under-resourced communities across Arizona. Their shared goal is to cultivate musicians who will become strong, values-driven leaders for the future.

“At Social Venture Partners Arizona, we invest in nonprofits that demonstrate high growth potential and measurable, meaningful impact,” SVP Arizona CEO Amy Armstrong said. “Through multi-year partnerships, we provide financial support, expertise, and resources to build organizational capacity. This ‘time plus money’ approach empowers our Investees to scale their missions and create lasting change in our community. We believe SOUNDS Academy is the perfect addition to our philanthropic portfolio.”

For SOUNDS Academy, the selection marks an important milestone. Founded with a mission to empower youth through the teaching of music and character values, the organization has become a force for equity in music education, ensuring that students, regardless of income, have access to quality instruction and instruments.

“We are deeply honored and truly grateful to join hands with SVP for the next five years,” SOUNDS Academy Founder & CEO Kirk Johnson said. “This meaningful investment is more than just support; it’s a shared belief in the power of teaching music and character development to shape the lives of children and uplift our communities. With SVP by our side, SOUNDS Academy will learn and grow, inspiring the young musicians in our programs to be tomorrow’s leaders!”

Whether through individual instruction, ensemble training, or live musical experiences, SOUNDS focuses on developing musicianship and instilling core values such as creativity, leadership, perseverance and teamwork. At its heart is a simple yet powerful vision: that one day, every child – regardless of zip code – will have access to the life-changing benefits of music education and character development.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit soundsacademy.org.