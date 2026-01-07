Sagewood Community Unites to Raise More Than $38K in the Fight Against Alzheimer’s

BY Frontdoors Media

Sagewood turned compassion into action, raising more than $38,000 through walks and events to support Alzheimer’s research.

Residents and staff of Sagewood came together to raise $38,000 in support of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, advancing awareness and funding critical research for a disease that touches countless families. The effort marks the seventh year Sagewood has participated, transforming annual involvement into a meaningful tradition.

While residents and team members proudly joined the official Walk to End Alzheimer’s, their commitment extended far beyond the event itself. Throughout the year, the community organized its own walk and hosted multiple fundraising activities designed to engage residents, families, and the broader community.

Sagewood’s 2025 fundraising efforts included a fashion show, an outdoor market, and a classic car show. Together, these events helped the community raise more funds than ever before in support of the Alzheimer’s Association, demonstrating the power of creativity and collective action in philanthropy.

“Sagewood’s involvement supporting the Alzheimer’s Association has grown into a deeply rooted tradition,” Executive Director Ed Smith said. “What began as a show of support has blossomed into a community-wide movement fueled by personal experiences, shared stories and a collective desire for change.”

At Sagewood, the fight against Alzheimer’s is especially personal. Dozens of residents receive memory care services, making the cause a reflection of daily life, relationships, and shared compassion. Every dollar raised, step walked, and event hosted represents neighbors, friends, and loved ones living with Alzheimer’s and hope for improved care and future breakthroughs.

As the need for research, care, and awareness continues to grow, Sagewood remains committed to standing alongside those affected by memory loss. The community’s ongoing support reflects a dedication rooted in empathy, connection, and the belief that neighbors supporting neighbors can make a meaningful difference. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit alz.org or sagewoodlcs.com.