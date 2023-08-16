Russ Lyon Foundation and Arizona Helping Hands Support Foster Children and Families

The Russ Lyon Foundation partnered with Arizona Helping Hands to collect 3,200 backpacks filled with supplies for its back-to-school drive and mobile unit distribution. For the second year, this collaboration made a difference in the lives of foster children and families across the state by providing essential supplies and support during the back-to-school season.

Arizona Helping Hands launched a mobile unit dedicated to distributing backpacks filled with supplies to foster children while also extending services and assistance to families statewide. The organization set an ambitious goal of filling approximately 7,500 backpacks this year.

Russ Lyon Foundation volunteers supported pop-up shops in Flagstaff, Prescott and Tucson, contributing their time to packing backpacks for children in tribal nations and assembling birthday bags for the youngest members of the foster community. In the spirit of friendly competition, Russ Lyon Foundation offices came together to collect backpacks and monetary donations, initially setting a goal of 1,000 backpacks. With the overwhelming response from the offices, the goal was easily surpassed.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s back-to-school drive with Arizona Helping Hands,” said Russ Lyon Foundation president Stephanie Stewart. “Witnessing the collective efforts of our volunteers, donors and community members coming together to support these children and families is truly heartwarming.”

The Russ Lyon Foundation is continuing its community involvement by partnering with KLOVE radio station as it hosts a statewide backpack drive for Arizona Helping Hands through September. All 13 Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty offices will serve as drop-off locations.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azhelpinghands.org.