Plenty of Hogs and Kisses Happen at Phoenix-based Better Piggies Rescue

BY Frontdoors Media

Better Piggies Rescue has unveiled its Fall 2025 event schedule.

Photos courtesy of Better Piggies Rescue

Better Piggies Rescue is a dedicated sanctuary offering a second chance to pigs from all backgrounds – abandoned, surrendered, or neglected – by providing them with food, veterinary care, and shelter, all wrapped in love and respect.

This haven not only rescues and rehabilitates – it also educates. Through hands-on tours, community events, and public outreach, the team fosters a deeper understanding of behavior and welfare, breaking common misconceptions about these intelligent creatures.

Founded in 2017 by Danielle Betterman, who brings over a decade of experience, the rescue’s mission reaches beyond its fences: collaborating with sanctuaries, vets, agencies, and law enforcement to bolster rescue efforts across Arizona.

“I started Better Piggies Rescue because every pig deserves a chance to be seen, loved, and valued. What began as a passion for saving just one pig has grown into a sanctuary,” Betterman said. “This is about more than shelter, it’s about compassion, education, and showing the world just how incredible pigs truly are.”

Piggie Yoga encourages attendees to get up close and personal with residents.

With more than 200 pigs calling the sanctuary home, the organization welcomes visitors, volunteers, donors, and sponsors to join in the fun with creative events.

This September, couples can swap the same-old dinner date for something different at Hogs & Kisses Date Night, happening September 20 from 6 to 7:30 pm. Expect bubbly (or sparkling apple juice), roses, a guided tour of the resident piggy pairs, and cozy cuddle time, all for $40 per person.

In October, BPR will offer the popular Piggy Yoga, coming to life on October 25 at 9 a.m. This class blends gentle stretches with plenty of snout kisses and interaction from the piggies. Both events require advance reservations.

Better Piggies Rescue provides its pigs with food, care and shelter.

Looking ahead, the rescue will hold its annual Blanket and Pumpkin Drive on November 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors can drop off fresh, uncarved pumpkins (no paint, no mold) and stuffing-free blankets to help keep the sanctuary’s pigs healthy and cozy through the cooler months.

“All pigs love pumpkins,” Betterman said. “From the tiniest potbellies to our hefty farm pigs, they relish every bite – the strands, the seeds, even the rind. We also go through hundreds of blankets every season. A single blanket might be a pig’s favorite bed all winter long.”

While the November event is drop-off only, guests can still expect a warm welcome from a few friendly faces at the gate – both human and porcine. Donations can be brought to 36246 N. 24th Street in Phoenix.

Private, hour-long tours ($20 per person) that offer hands-on time with the pigs are now available, offering a chance to hear individual stories and insight into just how intelligent, social, and affectionate these animals are. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit betterpiggiesrescue.org.