Phoenix Art Museum Announces Newest Trustees

Phoenix Art Museum announced the addition of three new trustees — Joel Coen, John Horseman and Jordan Rose — each of whom will serve a three-year term. Chaired by Donald C. Opatrny, Jr., a private investor and philanthropist, the museum’s board of trustees serves as fiduciaries of the largest visual-arts organization in the Southwest.

The new trustees bring a range of professional and philanthropic experiences and will continue to empower the museum, under the leadership of Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Sybil Harrington director and CEO, to anticipate and meet the needs of its ever-evolving and diverse local, regional and national communities.

“These individuals will provide invaluable leadership experience and business expertise as we move deeper into the strategic planning process and continue to explore new avenues of financial sustainability, community engagement, collection stewardship, and exhibition strategy. We are grateful to Joel, John and Jordan for volunteering their time, personal resources and knowledge in support of Phoenix Art Museum and the arts in our community,” Mikolajczak said.

Joel Coen is an award-winning entrepreneur who has founded several successful businesses throughout the country. After holding a number of leadership roles and C-suite positions throughout his career, he now serves as managing partner and founder of TruNorth Advisors, a business offering clients data-driven, growth-focused, strategic insights and direction to propel their organizations forward. Coen also has served as the president of the Men’s Arts Council. During his tenure, he led the heritage nonprofit’s efforts to make significant financial contributions to the Phoenix Art Museum’s operating budget, two separate endowments and various exhibitions.

John Horseman is a private investor and passionate art collector. He currently serves as chairman of the collections committee and vice president of the board of commissioners at the St. Louis Art Museum, for which he also co-authored the institution’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report. He and his wife, Susan, are supporters and contributors to various New York-based organizations, including the Mother of Good Counsel Home, an organization that serves women and children at risk. Horseman and his wife are very active with their six children and eight grandchildren.

Jordan Rose is the founder and principal of Rose Law Group pc, the largest woman-owned law firm in Arizona history, the first full-service law firm on the metaverse for metaverse-based businesses, and the first law firm in the world to employ blockchain developers, coders and 3D architects to work with lawyers to take a Web3 project from legal due diligence to design and construction. Rose serves on the boards of YPO Arizona Gold, the Phoenix Country Day School, and the Barrow Neurological Foundation, among others. She is also president of the Pinal Partnership Board, a member of the International Woman’s Forum, and a mentor for the Urban Land Institute Young Leadership program.

Phoenix Art Museum’s board of trustees has served as the museum’s governing body since its founding in 1959. All trustees are nominated by the board’s nominating and governance committee and are elected by the general board. The museum’s board of trustees now numbers 42 total trustees, including five honorary trustees and one ex-officio member.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phxart.org.