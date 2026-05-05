One Step Beyond Names Jeff Swanson CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

BY Frontdoors Media

Jeff Swanson will help position the organization for continued expansion and innovative housing solutions with One Step Beyond, Inc.

Image courtesy of One Step Beyond

One Step Beyond, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jeff Swanson to chief executive officer, marking a new chapter for the Phoenix-based nonprofit that has spent more than two decades serving adults with intellectual disabilities.

Swanson brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in nonprofit operations, development, and community engagement to the role. Most recently, he served as executive director of administration at One Step Beyond, overseeing daily operations and improving organizational efficiency to support long-term growth. Prior to that, he led Arizona development and communications efforts, playing a key role in fundraising initiatives that expanded and renovated multiple Valley campuses.

Today, One Step Beyond serves more than 700 individuals and their families across Arizona locations in Glendale, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Surprise, as well as in California. Through programs focused on culinary arts, education, fitness and fine arts, the organization is designed to help participants build independence, gain employment and engage more fully in their communities.

“What makes One Step Beyond special is our dedication to people and our purpose. I am honored to step into this role and lead alongside our participants, staff, families, volunteers and community partners,” Swanson said. “One Step Beyond will continue to create opportunities that don’t exist elsewhere and provide long-term solutions that empower individuals we serve to grow and thrive independently.”

In his new position, Swanson will guide the organization’s continued expansion, including a major upcoming initiative to address one of the most pressing challenges facing the community it serves: long-term housing. The project, known as Nikki’s Next Step, is a planned 57-unit residential community in Glendale designed to provide safe, affordable and supportive living options.

The development will offer both ownership and lease opportunities while keeping residents connected to essential services and a built-in community environment. With barriers such as affordability, limited housing options and aging caregivers becoming increasingly urgent, the initiative is positioned to fill a critical gap. The project has a targeted opening date of late 2027.

“Jeff has been instrumental in helping OSBI grow and reach more individuals and families in meaningful ways,” said Mary Lou Micheaels, OSBI board chair. “He leads with a clear focus on the people at the center of our mission and their potential, building strong relationships that create real opportunities for those we serve to find employment, achieve independence and develop essential life skills.”

A graduate of Grand Canyon University, where he earned both his undergraduate and MBA degrees while competing as a student athlete, Swanson’s connection to the Phoenix community runs deep.

As One Step Beyond looks ahead, his leadership signals a continued commitment to innovation, expansion and creating meaningful pathways for individuals with intellectual disabilities to live more independent, fulfilling lives. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit osbi.org.