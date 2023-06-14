Nominate an ATHENA Today

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Greater Phoenix Chamber’s ATHENA Awards. These annual awards recognize three outstanding Valley women who excel in their respective fields and demonstrate leadership, mentorship and a commitment to improving their communities.

The ATHENA Awards mission is “to become the foremost agent of change by helping individuals and organizations open doors of leadership opportunity to women.” As the event celebrates its 36th anniversary, three women will be honored: one from the public sector, one from the private sector and one emerging ATHENA young professional.

To be considered, nominees must meet the following criteria:

Leadership: Demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession in the Greater Phoenix area.

Mentorship: Assists others (both professionally and personally) in reaching their full leadership potential.

Community Service: Provides valuable service by devoting consistent and continuous time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the Greater Phoenix community.

Nominations are due by June 23, 2023, at 5 p.m. To learn more and nominate an ATHENA, visit tinyurl.com/mp3cen3k.