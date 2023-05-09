New Pathways Welcomes 4 New Board Members

Richard Chazal, Kelly Geary, Jay Twitchell & Nicholas Velasquez

New Pathways for Youth, a Phoenix-based organization that guides young people facing adversity, has announced the addition of four new members to its board of directors. Richard Chazal, Kelly Geary, Jay Twitchell and Nicholas Velasquez will bring their knowledge, expertise and commitment to help NPFY make a larger impact in the Valley by matching more teens with mentors and providing resources to families.

Richard Chazal will bring 20 years of experience in strategic planning, project management and team development to help fundraising efforts and mentor recruitment. Chazal currently serves on the Arizona Builders Alliance community service board and has a strong fundraising background supporting local charities. “I have a passion for youth development and education,” Chazal said. “I want to help youth foster their aspirations in school and workforce development.”

Kelly Geary has over 22 years of experience in recruiting and holds multiple leadership positions, including her current role as an executive adviser to the International Sports Sciences Association. Founding PeopleGetters and HireBetter, Geary successfully led, managed and grew both endeavors. “I look forward to applying my experience and expertise to help grow the New Pathways footprint in the Valley,” she said.

Jay Twitchell has experience serving on the NPFY finance committee and brings over 30 years of accounting experience to the board. He is a PAX program manager at APS, leading a multi-million-dollar financial system integration project as part of a broader systems program. Twitchell’s experience will allow NPFY to focus on its financial strategy while growing to serve more youth. “I’ve always enjoyed being a part of the New Pathways mission and I’m happy to officially join the board,” he said.

With 13 years of experience in finance at Cox Communications, Nicholas Velasquez is well equipped to help guide NPFY’s growth. A certified fraud examiner, he has led multi-million-dollar revenue leakage and cost savings initiatives and established a fraud operations team from the ground up. Velasquez’s skills will allow him to assist in NPFY’s strategic growth. “I recognize how important mentorship is to youth development, and I’m excited to support the New Pathways mission and serve more youth across the Valley,” Velasquez said.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit npfy.org.