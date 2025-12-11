MOM’s House Opens a New Door for Women Rebuilding Their Lives

BY Frontdoors Media

The home’s transformation was made possible thanks to a $100,000 renovation grant from Lowe’s Hometowns and ProWorx Construction.

Image courtesy of St. Joseph the Worker

A new chapter in re-entry support for women has begun with the opening of MOM’s House, a transitional housing program created by St. Joseph the Worker in partnership with the Televerde Foundation and Andre House. Designed specifically for women returning to the community after incarceration, the home offers far more than a place to stay. It provides stability, dignity, and a clear pathway toward employment, permanent housing, and long-term independence.

MOM’s House represents the latest milestone in a deeply collaborative, three-organization partnership focused on breaking the cycle of incarceration and poverty. The Televerde Foundation begins preparing women for re-entry as early as six months before their release, focusing on job readiness and personal development. Once released, women transition into The Worker’s Re-entry Program, where they receive safe housing and wraparound services that address the practical and emotional challenges of starting over.

Andre House, a longstanding Phoenix nonprofit serving individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty, helped launch the pilot phase by providing two homes at no cost. When those properties were later reclaimed for Andre House’s own programs, the organization sold The Worker a different home, ensuring the partnership would have a permanent and sustainable base.

The need for this kind of coordinated support is significant. Formerly incarcerated women often face enormous barriers to employment, housing, and financial stability. Through this collaborative model, the Re-entry Program has achieved an 85 percent success rate by combining housing, workforce development, and life skills training in a structured and supportive environment.

At MOM’s House, up to nine women at a time receive 30 to 45 days of stability and job readiness support before moving into The Worker’s 90-day Workforce Villages program. There, participants typically save an average of $5,000, build financial literacy, and prepare to transition into permanent housing.

The transformation of the home itself was made possible through community generosity, including a $100,000 renovation grant from Lowe’s Hometowns and the skilled work of ProWorx Construction. Today, MOM’s House stands as a tangible symbol of what is possible when philanthropy, nonprofit leadership, and community partners align around a shared mission.

For women like Lourdes, the impact is deeply personal. After her release from Perryville Prison, Lourdes entered MOM’s House, found employment, completed both of The Worker’s housing programs, and participated in life skills workshops. She went on to secure an apartment in her own name and, 18 months later, is thriving. Now working at a 280-bed shelter, she helps others overcome the same barriers she once faced, recently renewed her lease, and continues to build a life she is proud of.

MOM’s House reflects a growing understanding that successful re-entry requires more than short-term assistance. With stable housing, employment pathways, and compassionate support, women are rebuilding their own lives and strengthening families and communities across the Valley. Learn more at theworker.org.