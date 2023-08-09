Make Space for You

By now, most of the Valley is back at it. Summer lovin’ typically concludes once kids return to school, work schedules become more consistent and appointments fill the calendar. The juggle is real — and so is the stress – we’ve vetted options to help keep your mind, body and spirit in cruise control.

Ice-Ice-Baby

You’ve likely heard about cold plunging and may wonder what the buzz is about. The essence of cold plunging is not exactly new — ice baths have been around for centuries as a tool to deliberately expose the body to cold temperatures for health benefits. Today, people generally take the plunge to enhance mental and physical performance. From in-home daily routines to group sessions, cold is the (old) new cool. Plunge parties are a thing, complete with coaches to guide plungers as they submerge into icy tubs or in-ground cold plunges with temps as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Lauren Johnson, a SHERPA Breath and Cold certified coach with Atoms of Eve, ice coaching involves guiding plungers through a three-to-five-minute experience using physical touch, breathing techniques and encouraging words. Often bundled with breath, yoga sessions and more, plunging prices range from individual sessions starting at $25 on location with Atoms of Eve in North Phoenix to in-home sessions for 10 people starting at $200.

Be Flexible

It feels incredible, but it’s not a stretch to say many of us don’t incorporate this self-care modality into our routines often enough. Enter professionals who’ve got your back — hamstrings, triceps and more — at StretchLab, a boutique wellness studio focusing on one-on-one assisted stretch sessions. With approximately 15 locations around the Valley, StretchLab fulfills a wellness need for those with busy schedules by offering 25- and 50-minute personalized stretch sessions guided by a trained flexologist. After an initial full-body assessment, a flexologist recommends a personalized plan considering injuries and goals. This hands-on approach allows flexologists to isolate specific muscles by stabilizing different body parts — often leading to extending further versus stretching alone. StretchLab is… flexible — all ages are welcome (under 18, a guardian must be present) and membership and/or drop-in rates are available, starting with a $25 intro offer.

Shake It Up

Life moves fast — often, healthy eating is the first thing to take a hit when plates are too full. A convenient, to-the-rescue option in Scottsdale helps busy clients stay healthy when time is limited. Since opening Nutrition Head 2 Toe (NH2T) in 2011, Vince and Tawyna Cline have served complete meal replacement shakes, protein-rich food items and recently launched a vegan line in their café/fitness space. Supporting clients with nutritional coaching, fitness classes and forming a sense of community was the goal when they first opened their doors. Twelve years later, NH2T still feels like home for many. When schedules overflow, clients don’t have to divert from their wellness goals by ordering ahead and through NH2T’s delivery service. Making visits more of an experience than a transaction, NH2T customizes meal and fitness plans and hosts events, bringing the community together for good causes. This Sunday, Aug. 13, NH2T is throwing its 12th anniversary party with pop-up vendors to support local businesses.