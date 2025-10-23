LovePup Unveils New Services, Website, and the Return of Family Fest

BY Frontdoors Media

#LovePup is expanding its support system with the launch of lovepup+, an AI-powered platform designed for dog parents.

Images courtesy of #LovePup

The #LovePup Foundation is welcoming fall with new ways to support pups and the people who love them. With the launch of an updated website, the debut of a digital dog-parenting platform, and the return of the #LovePup Family Fest, this Scottsdale-based nonprofit is proving once again that it’s about more than just adoption – it’s about building a full-circle community of care.

Founded in 2014, #LovePup has helped rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome over 1,000 dogs across the Valley. The organization’s mission is rooted in the belief that every dog deserves a second chance and a forever home. The foundation also runs a 14-kennel shelter where dogs receive vaccinations, spaying or neutering services, microchipping, behavioral support, and lots of love.

#LovePup has played a key role in helping over 30,000 dogs adopted from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control get microchipped, ensuring lost pets have a better chance of finding their way back home. They also provide support to families who face medical or behavioral challenges with their pets.

The foundation is expanding its support system even further with the launch of lovepup+, an AI-powered platform designed for dog parents. Created by Co-founder Blake Van Es, lovepup+ offers 24/7 access to training tips, health resources, milestone tracking, product recommendations, and more. All services are rooted in the same mission that drives the Foundation’s rescue work: ensuring every dog has a happy, healthy home. The membership-based platform also gives back: every subscription helps fund the Foundation’s rescue and outreach programs.

#LovePup Family Fest Phoenix is returning on November 15 at Vertuccio Farms.

“#LovePup has always been about more than adoption,” Van Es said. “From medical care to prevention programs, to helping families keep their pets, our mission is to make sure every dog is happy. Year after year, we strive to serve even more dogs and help even more humans. We are eager to see what 2026 has in store.”

Visitors to the newly relaunched website can browse adoptable dogs and prevention programs and find opportunities to get involved as a foster, volunteer, or donor.

#LovePup Family Fest Phoenix is returning on November 15 at Vertuccio Farms. Presented by McCarthy Building Companies, this free, family-friendly event has live music, food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities, adoption opportunities, and plenty of puppy love. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit lovepupfoundation.org.