Leslie Motter and Terry Goddard Named 2025 Arizona Leaders of the Year

BY Frontdoors Media

Leslie Motter Terry Goddard

Valley Leadership has announced Leslie Motter and Terry Goddard as the 76th Arizona Leaders of the Year, a prestigious recognition celebrating individuals who exemplify servant leadership and tackle Arizona’s toughest challenges head-on. The honor recognizes outstanding commitment to community impact and aligns with Valley Leadership’s “Principles of Doing.”

“Leslie and Terry represent the very best of what it means to lead in Arizona,” CEO Dave Brown said. “Their unwavering commitment to helping others and tackling our state’s most complex challenges has left a lasting impact.”

Leslie Motter: Transforming Philanthropy Through Modern Leadership

As President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, Leslie Motter leads one of the most recognized and trusted nonprofits in the country. Under her leadership, the organization has strengthened governance practices and expanded its national brand. Make-A-Wish, a $500M+ nonprofit, was recently named the most trusted nonprofit operating in all 50 states by Morning Consult.

Motter’s career spans more than 30 years across Fortune 100 companies and mission-driven organizations. Before becoming CEO, she served as the organization’s COO, overseeing finance, legal, technology, and HR functions. Her past leadership roles at American Express, Aetna, Prudential, and Vanguard helped shape her reputation as a results-driven executive.

She was named to Forbes’ “50 Over 50” list in 2022 and is a recipient of the Heart for the Homeless Award and an Athena Award finalist. Motter holds degrees from the University of Connecticut and the University of Hartford and splits her time between Arizona and California.

Terry Goddard: A Lifetime of Civic Reform and Public Leadership

A former Mayor of Phoenix and Arizona Attorney General, Goddard has consistently led initiatives that expand access, transparency, and sustainability in government.

Before his mayoral term, Goddard led the grassroots campaign to amend Phoenix’s city charter to establish district-based representation, a move that reshaped city politics. He launched the Phoenix Futures Forum, a community engagement initiative that involved more than 10,000 residents in shaping the city’s vision.

His contributions extend across housing, historic preservation, and campaign finance reform. He co-founded Central Arizona Shelter Services, led the successful “Stop Dark Money” initiative to increase campaign finance transparency, and currently serves as President of the Central Arizona Project Board, guiding the state’s long-term water strategy amid growing challenges in the Colorado River basin.

Goddard’s commitment to inclusive government and sustainable solutions has made him a cornerstone of Arizona’s public life for over four decades.

Recognition Event

Motter and Goddard will be celebrated at a special awards reception hosted by John and Kathleen Graham on November 13, 2025, at the Paradise Valley Country Club. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit valleyleadership.org.