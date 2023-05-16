Leadership Change at Cancer Support Community Arizona

After seven years leading Cancer Support Community Arizona, Debbie DiCarlo will be stepping down as CEO in June to accept a post under Bishop John P. Dolan, serving as the executive director of mission advancement at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix.

A candidate selection committee is being formed to begin a nationwide search for DiCarlo’s replacement. Meanwhile, she plans to continue to support CSCAZ as both a donor and volunteer after she takes on her new role.

“It has truly been an honor to be part of the dynamic and important mission of Cancer Support Community Arizona for these past seven years. I am as committed as ever to the work of making sure that no one has to face cancer alone.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cscaz.org.