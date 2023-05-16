Visit Good Morning Sunshine

May 16, 2023

Leadership Change at Cancer Support Community Arizona

After seven years leading Cancer Support Community Arizona, Debbie DiCarlo will be stepping down as CEO in June to accept a post under Bishop John P. Dolan, serving as the executive director of mission advancement at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix.

A candidate selection committee is being formed to begin a nationwide search for DiCarlo’s replacement. Meanwhile, she plans to continue to support CSCAZ as both a donor and volunteer after she takes on her new role.

“It has truly been an honor to be part of the dynamic and important mission of Cancer Support Community Arizona for these past seven years. I am as committed as ever to the work of making sure that no one has to face cancer alone.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cscaz.org.

About Karen Werner

Karen Werner is the editor of Frontdoors Media. She is a writer, editor and media consultant. She has interned at The New Yorker, worked at Parents Magazine, edited five books and founded several local magazines. Her work has appeared in Sunset, Mental Floss and the Saturday Evening Post.
