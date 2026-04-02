Kristen Genovese to Lead Cancer Support Community Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

Genovese brings 28+ years of experience in behavioral health, nonprofit leadership, and whole-person care.

Image courtesy of Cancer Support Community Arizona

Cancer Support Community Arizona has named Kristen L. Genovese as its new chief executive officer, bringing more than 28 years of experience in behavioral health, nonprofit leadership, and whole-person care. Genovese steps into the role with a clear vision: to expand access to vital, no-cost support services for individuals and families impacted by cancer across the state.

As CEO, Genovese will guide the organization’s strategic direction and day-to-day operations, prioritizing the growth of evidence-based emotional and social support programs. Her leadership comes at a time when the need for accessible, compassionate care continues to grow, and her focus is firmly rooted in breaking down barriers that prevent patients and caregivers from receiving the help they need.

“I’m honored to join a team that meets people in one of life’s most difficult moments,” Genovese said. “CSCAZ has built strong trust across Arizona, and my focus is on expanding access statewide, strengthening sustainability and removing barriers so patients and caregivers can quickly find the support they need. Cancer is hard. Finding support shouldn’t be.”

A mission-driven executive, Genovese has built a career centered on advancing community health initiatives and strengthening the nonprofit sector. She has secured more than $20 million in public funding and led major capital campaigns, while also fostering cross-sector partnerships that bridge government, healthcare and philanthropy. Her ability to navigate complex systems and align diverse stakeholders has been a hallmark of her leadership.

Before joining Cancer Support Community Arizona, Genovese served as CEO of notMYkid, where she led the organization through notable growth, including its 25th-anniversary expansion. Prior to that, she spent 18 years with Community Bridges, Inc., holding executive leadership roles that shaped the organization’s community relations and development efforts.

Her professional accomplishments have earned her recognition across the Valley, including being named an Outstanding Woman in Business by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2022 and a Scottsdale All-Star by the City of Scottsdale the same year.

Beyond her professional achievements, Genovese is committed to building strong, connected communities. A longtime Arizona resident, she is passionate about ensuring that no one faces cancer alone. Her holistic perspective – shaped by her interests as a yogi, avid birder and outdoor explorer – infuses her leadership with an emphasis on emotional well-being, resilience and human connection.

Under Genovese’s leadership, Cancer Support Community Arizona is poised to expand its reach and deepen its impact, continuing its mission to provide comfort, connection and care to those navigating the challenges of cancer. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cscaz.org.