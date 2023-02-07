Join the JLP Rummage Sale Pre-Party

The Junior League of Phoenix will kick off its 86th Annual Rummage Sale with a Rummage State of Mind Pre-Sale Party on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

Party attendees can stroll through iconic streets of New York City and be the first to shop the 2023 rummage sale of new and gently used treasures. In addition, attendees will savor a catered meal with wine and beer, show their smiles at plenty of photo opportunities, including the NYC skyline and a photo booth, discover some surprise attractions sprinkled in, bid on live auction items and raffle baskets and have an opportunity to purchase a wine pull. This evening event is the precursor to Arizona’s largest indoor garage sale on Feb. 25. In its 86-year history, the Rummage Sale has raised more than $7 million, contributing to the JLP’s legacy of impact in the Phoenix area.

“The Rummage Sale is event planning at its best, where JLP members come together to donate, organize and execute. It’s also an event for the community through and through, where the community can buy gently used and new items at greatly reduced prices while also contributing to JLP’s ability to impact the community through our valuable programs,” said Kelly Kaysonepeth, JLP president. “The number-one tip for shoppers is to arrive early for the best selection! With more than 20 departments, there is something for everyone. We have many repeat shoppers year after year, including some that have been coming for 30-plus years. JLP is proud to offer this Rummage Sale annually.”

Funds from the Rummage Pre-Party and Sale support JLP’s mission, including its community and leadership training programs. Current signature programs include Phoenix Food Day & Health Fest, a collaborative effort hosted with the City of Phoenix geared toward bringing information, resources and education to families on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle; ROCKETS, or Raising Our Children’s Knowledge by Educating Through Science, a program that promotes early childhood development of science skills; and Kids in the Kitchen, a nutritional initiative that seeks to combat childhood obesity.

Tickets for the Junior League of Phoenix’s Rummage State of Mind Pre-Party are available at jlp.org