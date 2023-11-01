Visit Good Morning Sunshine

Nov. 1, 2023

Join the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation at Taliesin West for ‘Under the Sonoran Sky’

Photo courtesy of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation/Andrew Pielage

The Under the Sonoran Sky Gala celebrates and recognizes the achievements of the dynamic community that stewards the enduring legacy of organic architecture and continually brings Wright’s principles to light. Starting with a cocktail reception and sunset views of the Valley, we will move on to a 3-course dinner and the evening will culminate with live music and dancing. A portion of the property will be open for meandering, including select buildings!

Tickets are $500 per person, and our gala celebration will benefit the ongoing preservation, conservation and care of Taliesin and Taliesin West, which have been inscribed as World Heritage Sites, as well as the Foundation’s cultural and educational programs.

Purchase tickets today to support the Foundation’s efforts by visiting Gala – Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Registration is open!

For more information about the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, to donate or to become a member, visit FrankLloydWright.org.

