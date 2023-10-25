Jeanne Herberger Recognized With “Women Who Make a Difference” Award

Arizona resident and philanthropist Jeanne Herberger was named one of only six “Women Who Make a Difference” at the recent International Women’s Forum World Leadership Conference.

Since 1987, the Women Who Make a Difference Awards have celebrated the accomplishments and contributions IWF members have made to their communities and the world. Awardees serve as role models by demonstrating innovative, tenacious leadership in the face of challenges and adversity; exhibiting transformational professional leadership over the arc of their career; and community engagement that connects local to global and global to local.

“From serving as the first treasurer of IWF’s former Leadership Foundation to providing the seed money for the Leadership Fellows Program, Jeanne has tirelessly worked to fulfill the mission of IWF: to advance women’s leadership and championing equality worldwide,” said IWF-AZ board president Karilyn Van Oosten. “We are so excited that the entire IWF community recognizes the efforts of this remarkable woman.”

Herberger is currently the president of Herberger Enterprises Inc. and has served on the boards of numerous civic and community organizations, including the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, the Phoenix Symphony Association and the Phoenix Symphony Guild, the American Orchestra League Volunteer Council, the Musical Instrument Museum and the ASU Foundation.

Her honors include the Marilyn R. Seymann Award from the Arizona Foundation for Women (2008), being named one of the “48 Most Intriguing Women” by the Arizona Historical Society (2012) and being an ASU Founders’ Day Honoree (along with her husband, Gary, in 2012). Her dedication to helping those in need led her to contribute housing, employment and education to Ukrainian women and children seeking sanctuary in the U.S. during 2022-2023.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit iwfaz.org.