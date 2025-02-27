In Memoriam: Laura R. Grafman

Laura Grafman, an accomplished community leader and trustee of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. She helped steward a philanthropic legacy that reshaped the quality of life in the Valley over the past 25 years and for generations to come.

A treasured friend of Virginia Galvin Piper, Laura was appointed one of the four original lifetime trustees in 1999, describing it as “the greatest privilege I could have ever received.” She embodied the mission and values of Piper Trust and remained committed to being “careful, creative and compassionate stewards of her legacy.”

“We are constantly helping. That’s our job. To be sure that this money goes out into the community where it can do the most good,” she said.

Born in 1932, Laura attended Grinnell College and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She began her career in higher education as an admissions counselor and later served as director of student financial aid at the National College of Education for over a decade. In 1963, NCE’s president called on Laura to meet with Virginia Galvin, who was considering contributing to a scholarship fund.

“I had no idea that day, when I walked into the President’s office, how that moment in time was going to change my life,” she said.

As her friendship with Virginia grew, Laura and her husband, Dayton Grafman, whom she married in 1950, moved to the Valley, followed seven years later by their daughter, Lynn Lancaster, who was the greatest joy of their lives.

Dayton, a concert pianist, performing arts advocate and development executive, and Laura were devoted supporters of classical music and the arts. After Dayton’s passing in 2008, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts named the atrium and lobby in honor of his longstanding service and for curating its nationally recognized Virginia G. Piper Concert Series.

Driven by a commitment to service, Laura established herself as a respected nonprofit leader and fundraiser. She served as executive vice president of HonorHealth Foundation for more than four decades, where she raised millions of dollars to build and endow the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center. Her fundraising efforts extended far beyond this, securing many more millions of dollars in support for HonorHealth in her career.

In 1990, Laura was recognized as the Outstanding Fundraising Executive by the Arizona Association of Fundraising Professionals and was named one of the Valley’s Most Admired Leaders by Phoenix Business Journal in 2013. Laura also received the Trends Charitable Fund’s 2017 Fabulous Phoenician award and was named the 2006 Trends Best Dressed recipient.

She served on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Phoenix Symphony Foundation, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and Friends of the Foundation for Senior Living.

Laura Grafman leaves an indelible legacy, underscored by generosity, gratitude and grace. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Lancaster.