Grand Canyon Council Presents the First Class of “Scouts of the Year”

The Grand Canyon Council, an independent nonprofit chartered by the Boy Scouts of America in Arizona, is excited to honor four outstanding Scouts who have made a distinct impact in our community through leadership, citizenship, Scout spirit, heroism or community service with the inaugural 2022 “Scouts of the Year.”

The selected honorees will be awarded the “Scout of the Year” distinction at a public event this spring. The awarded youth, Emma Hirning, Lola Money, Sergio Joel Rivera-Orbegoso and Mason Takeushi, will represent GCC throughout the year and be involved in council events and executive board meetings.

Emma Hirning helped form Troop 9142 on the day girls were invited to join Scouting in 2019. For her Eagle Scout project, Emma filmed, produced and published an informative video to increase awareness of the Anonymous Alerts app used in her school district to decrease bullying threats. After sharing this video with her peers, the app’s usage increased by 520 percent within a year.

Lola Money from Troop 3014 joined Scouts in 2019. She was selected as a GCC Scout of the Year for her strong leadership skills and involvement in her Troop as Senior Patrol Leader. She is currently working on her Eagle Scout project, making tangible efforts to restore Papago Park by pruning existing plants, removing invasive species, as well as planting more native plants in the aquatic areas. Her goal is to increase the biodiversity within the park and improve the area for wildlife and people who visit Papago Park to enjoy its natural beauty.

Sergio Joel Rivera-Orbegoso is a devoted Scout from Troop 172, who is also involved in martial arts. This past year, he attended National Youth Leadership Training, where he has learned how to stay focused, physically fit and delegate, in addition to communication and teamwork.

Mason Takeushi from Troop 7031 is a part of the Governor’s Youth Commission to help provide youth with better opportunities across the state of Arizona. Mason uses his communication and leadership skills to help gain better access to education for Arizona’s children.

“This is the Grand Canyon Council’s first year of hosting nominations and selecting Scouts for this prestigious award,” said GCC Scout Executive/CEO Andy Price. “We are very impressed with these youth and look forward to making the Scouts of the Year Award an annual tradition.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit grandcanyonbsa.org.