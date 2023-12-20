Visit Good Morning Sunshine

Dec. 20, 2023

Give the Gift of Giving

If you’re looking for a present for that hard-to-shop-for person, here’s a tremendous opportunity to hit the mark and make a difference.

This year, Arizonans have an opportunity to give the gift of giving by purchasing gift cards from Arizona Gives. The cards allow recipients to then make a contribution to any of more than 1,000 nonprofits in Arizona that take part in the Arizona Gives program.

“What could be more in the spirit of the season than giving the gift of giving?” said Kristen Wilson, CEO of AZ Impact for Good, formerly the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits + Arizona Grantmakers Forum. “Arizona Gives doesn’t just happen one day in April — it’s an opportunity for Arizona residents to support the nonprofit community every day of the year. And this holiday season, we’re providing a great way to fill your holiday gift list while making the recipient of your gift enjoy the feeling of making a difference.”

When you give someone a Giving eCard, the recipient can support any organization featured on AZGives.org. All participating organizations must meet the requirement of providing services for Arizonans or be headquartered in Arizona.

To purchase a Giving eCard, visit azgives.org/ecards.

About Karen Werner

Karen Werner is the editor of Frontdoors Media. She is a writer, editor and media consultant. She has interned at The New Yorker, worked at Parents Magazine, edited five books and founded several local magazines. Her work has appeared in Sunset, Mental Floss and the Saturday Evening Post.
