Fresh Start Honors Trailblazing Leaders with Inaugural Legacy Luminaries Award

BY Frontdoors Media

Legacy Luminaries Award winners Gena Bonsall, Mary Pahissa Upchurch, Nancy Loftin, Marlene Klotz Collins and Janet Kizziar.

Images courtesy of Fresh Start

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation has introduced its highest leadership honor: the Legacy Luminaries Award, celebrating board members and champions whose dedication, vision, and generosity have shaped the organization and guided women toward self-sufficiency for decades.

The award recognizes individuals whose commitment and service have created a lasting impact on Fresh Start’s mission. Combining the ideas of “legacy” – a lasting influence – and “luminary” – a guiding light – the distinction shines on those whose leadership has illuminated the path for countless women to thrive.

The inaugural 2025 Legacy Luminary honorees include:

Gena Bonsall Janet Kizziar

Gena Bonsall, Executive Board Member since 2014 and Gala Chair in 2015. Gena has been instrumental in strengthening Fresh Start’s fundraising strategy, cultivating lasting donor relationships, and introducing key supporters whose impact continues today. She helped launch the organization’s first printed annual report and donor tours, ensuring ongoing community engagement and sustainability.

Janet Kizziar, a charter board member since 1994 and nationally recognized psychologist, who helped establish Fresh Start’s mentoring program. She has championed staff through annual appreciation efforts and personal encouragement, fostering a culture of care and compassion central to the organization’s mission.

Marlene Klotz Collins, also a charter board member since 1994. Marlene played a pivotal role in building community awareness through her media leadership at Channel 3. She was key to securing the transformative $1 million gift that built the Women’s Resource Center, which still houses Fresh Start today. Author of The Fresh Start Story, Klotz Collins continues to celebrate the vision of Fresh Start’s founders.

Marlene Klotz Collins Nancy Loftin Mary Pahissa Upchurch

Nancy Loftin, Executive Board Member since 2002. Nancy has leveraged her expertise in governance and corporate leadership as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Arizona Public Service. Serving multiple terms as Board Chair, she helped recruit the organization’s last three executive leaders and guided Fresh Start through pivotal changes, including its hybrid service model.

Mary Pahissa Upchurch, Executive Board Member since 2000 and Gala Chair in 2010. Mary co-chaired the $7 million capital campaign that built the Women’s Resource Center. Her strategic leadership, coupled with corporate experience at AT&T and Gray Decision Intelligence, contributed to Fresh Start’s award-winning Impact Program, particularly in education and employment, helping the organization strengthen workforce outcomes. Upchurch credits the enduring success of Fresh Start to the spirit of “women helping women,” a philosophy that defines her leadership and legacy.

“These incredible leaders have helped empower and lift up generations of women,” President and CEO Kim McWaters said. “Their influence shaped our mission. Their wisdom guided us through change. And their unwavering belief in our future made what once seemed impossible, possible.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit freshstartwomen.org.