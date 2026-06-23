Folds of Honor Arizona Names Meghan Fable Executive Director

BY Frontdoors Media

Executive Director and Senior Director of Impact Meghan Fable.

Image courtesy of Folds of Impact

Folds of Honor Arizona has named Meghan Fable its new Executive Director and Senior Director of Impact, ushering in growth for the nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. Fable will oversee strategic growth initiatives, fundraising, partnerships, and statewide outreach, helping expand the organization’s footprint across Arizona while deepening its impact on families.

“Joining Folds of Honor Arizona is an incredible honor,” Fable said. “The organization’s mission resonates with me, and I look forward to working alongside our supporters, partners, and volunteers to expand opportunities for the families who have sacrificed so much for our country and communities.”

Fable steps into the leadership role at a significant moment for the Arizona chapter, which has continued to expand its reach since launching in 2015. To date, Folds of Honor Arizona has raised nearly $6 million and awarded 1,086 scholarships to families across the state, supporting everything from private school tuition and tutoring to college, trade school and postgraduate education. Under Fable’s leadership, the organization plans to strengthen donor engagement, expand scholarship funding, and cultivate new partnerships to further support Arizona’s military and first-responder communities.

“Meghan’s passion, leadership experience, and commitment to service make her an exceptional fit for this role,” Board President Keith Gapusan said. “We are excited to welcome her to the Folds of Honor Arizona family and confident she will help elevate our mission and reach.”

Before joining Folds of Honor Arizona, Fable spent 13 years at Ability360, most recently serving as Vice President of Community Relations & Development. During her tenure, she led fundraising efforts, major gift campaigns, corporate partnerships, planned giving, and event strategy. Her career also includes 15 years of experience in public relations, event planning, and community relations.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Fable has remained involved in the Valley’s philanthropic community. She currently serves on the board of PANDA (People Acting Now Discover Answers) and has held leadership roles with organizations including Desert Foundation Auxiliary, notMYkid, Arizona Humane Society and Junior League of Phoenix. She is also a member of the Copper Club and Project Copper Foundation. A graduate of the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism, Fable brings both communications expertise and a strong commitment to service to the role.

Founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly $340 million in educational scholarships nationwide, totaling more than 73,000 scholarships. The nonprofit continues to honor the sacrifices of military members and first responders by investing in the educational futures of their families, an effort Arizona leaders hope to expand even further under Fable’s direction. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit foldsofhonor.org.