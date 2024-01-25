Flying High

It’s January, which means our incredible weather is the envy of the country, if not most of North America. Sunny days translate to “everything outdoors” in Arizona, with golf topping the list for many as the ultimate way to spend a day, or every day, experiencing paradise. The sport is nothing short of a big deal — for locals, visitors and businesses.

Hitting the links in style is a good thing; but, for some, bad is where it’s at. Bad Birdie golf apparel is best known for disrupting the norm. Coming in swinging with bold, modern looks, the company is ushering in a new generation of players who love the game as much as living life to its fullest.

With a fresh approach on the greens and with business, Bad Birdie most recently joined forces with local, Tempe-based Four Peaks Brewing, Arizona’s number-one craft brewery. The collaboration includes a limited-edition apparel collection and a new beer, aptly named, Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale. The focus for both companies is a new spin on a classically seasoned game and alcoholic beverage, inviting welcomed energy with fun and trendy apparel, golf accessories and a new flavor to enjoy on and off the course.

The golf apparel’s new line includes Bad Birdie’s signature polos, graphic tees, hoodies, hats, and accessories, with prices starting at $35. The collection features designs incorporating the classic Bad Birdie print, built in collaboration with Four Peaks. The nod-to-Arizona artwork on the clothing and accessories matches the new beer can, celebrating innovation and creatively providing unexpected flair.

With the WM Phoenix Open soon taking center stage in Scottsdale, Bad Birdie will showcase leftover inventory from the collab as well as an exclusive 16th Hole Collection. Community-minded from inception, Bad Birdie’s charity outreach includes input from innovative organizations on a mission to make the world a better place. In addition, the company recently launched the Bad Birdie High School Golf Program to support and empower schools across the country.

The Bad Birdie and Four Peaks Brewery limited edition retail and accessories capsule is exclusively available at Bad Birdie and through the company’s app. Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale is available at the Four Peaks pub in Tempe and in select retailers throughout Arizona.