Duet Welcomes Dr. Melissa Boydston as New Executive Director

BY Frontdoors Media

Duet enters a new chapter with the appointment of Dr. Melissa Boydston as executive director, bringing mission-driven leadership to the nonprofit.

Image courtesy of Duet: Partners in Health & Aging

Duet: Partners in Health & Aging has announced the hiring of Dr. Melissa L. Boydston as its new executive director, a significant leadership transition for the Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting homebound adults, family caregivers, and grandfamilies across the Valley.

The appointment reflects Duet’s commitment to mission-driven leadership rooted in compassion, collaboration, and community impact. Boydston brings a wealth of experience in education, philanthropy, and community development, along with an understanding of caregiving that aligns with the organization’s values.

“We are thrilled to welcome Melissa as Duet’s new executive director,” Board President Cheryl Plewa said. “Her personal connection to caregiving and her proven record of leading with both heart and strategy embody the essence of Duet’s mission. Melissa brings the vision, energy, and collaborative spirit that will guide us into an inspiring new chapter of growth and community impact.”

Prior to joining Duet, Boydston served as Senior Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement at Valley of the Sun United Way. She led regional initiatives focused on improving outcomes across Maricopa County by strengthening partnerships among nonprofit organizations, public agencies, and private-sector leaders. Her work emphasized alignment, shared resources, and data-informed strategies to drive measurable results in health, housing, education, and workforce development.

Earlier in her career, Boydston worked in higher education, focusing on access, student success, and leadership development – experiences that shaped her collaborative, systems-focused approach to expanding opportunity.

She holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and a Master of Education from Northern Arizona University, a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication from Arizona State University, and a Certificate in Nonprofit Executive Leadership from ASU’s Lodestar Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Innovation.

A consistent thread throughout Boydston’s career has been her focus on improving quality of life and expanding access to resources, particularly for older adults. Her leadership at United Way included efforts designed to support seniors in maintaining independence, dignity, and overall well-being.

“What first drew me to Duet was how genuine this organization is in the way it lives its mission,” Boydston said. “There’s something powerful about the idea of partnering; partnering with older adults, caregivers, and communities, walking alongside them in a way that’s grounded in dignity and connection. I’m excited to work with such a compassionate team and community, and to contribute to the meaningful impact Duet makes every day.”

“Throughout her career, Melissa has remained committed to helping communities imagine and build stronger, more connected systems of support and where every person, including older adults, has the opportunity to live with health, independence, and dignity,” Plewa said.

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, and grandfamilies. Its free-of-charge services are available throughout the greater Phoenix area, offering support that helps individuals remain safely connected to their homes and communities. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit duetaz.org.