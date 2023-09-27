Visit Center for the Future of Arizona

Sept. 27, 2023

Desert Foundation Auxiliary Hosts its 57th Annual Mother-Daughter Tea

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

In April, the Desert Foundation Auxiliary hosted its 57th Annual Mother-Daughter Tea to celebrate the 20 debutantes who will be presented at the Desert Ball on Dec. 22, 2023, at The Phoenician Resort.

The debutantes and their mothers were honored at the annual tea, which is a long-standing tradition where DFA members prepare tea sandwiches and sweet treats using recipes that have been handed down for decades. The afternoon’s traditions also included a formal tea service poured by DFA past presidents.

To celebrate the special occasion, active and associate members created floral arrangements and decorative details with touches of DFA’s signature turquoise color.

The debutantes were presented to the members of DFA and participated in the special traditions. The occasion kicked off the celebration of the 2023 DFA debutantes and their families as they prepare for the Desert Ball.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit desertfoundationauxiliary.org.

The DFA Debutante Ball is a family tradition for the Lau family. This year, cousins Lily Hackbarth and Paysan Lau will be the third generation of DFA debutantes in their family and will be presented at this year’s ball. Shown here are debutante Lily Hackbarth with her mother and DFA active member Megan (Lau) Hackbarth, aunt and DFA active member Kati (Lau) Travelle, grandmother and DFA lifetime associate member Patti Lau, debutante Paysan Lau and her mother, Katrin Lau.

