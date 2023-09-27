Desert Foundation Auxiliary Hosts its 57th Annual Mother-Daughter Tea

In April, the Desert Foundation Auxiliary hosted its 57th Annual Mother-Daughter Tea to celebrate the 20 debutantes who will be presented at the Desert Ball on Dec. 22, 2023, at The Phoenician Resort.

The debutantes and their mothers were honored at the annual tea, which is a long-standing tradition where DFA members prepare tea sandwiches and sweet treats using recipes that have been handed down for decades. The afternoon’s traditions also included a formal tea service poured by DFA past presidents.

To celebrate the special occasion, active and associate members created floral arrangements and decorative details with touches of DFA’s signature turquoise color.

The debutantes were presented to the members of DFA and participated in the special traditions. The occasion kicked off the celebration of the 2023 DFA debutantes and their families as they prepare for the Desert Ball.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit desertfoundationauxiliary.org.