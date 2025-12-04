Debbie Castillo-Smith Named CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

CEO Debbie Castillo-Smith

Image courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ) has welcomed a familiar face to its top leadership role, announcing Debbie Castillo-Smith as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Castillo-Smith, who has served as Interim CEO since April 2025, now assumes the permanent position, bringing a proven track record of guiding its programs with vision and dedication. In her new role, she will continue to lead BBBSAZ into a period of growth, innovation, and community impact.

Castillo-Smith has been part of BBBSAZ since September 2007, contributing in a wide range of capacities from working directly with mentor-mentee matches to recruiting volunteers and facilitating training programs for volunteers, parents, and staff.

A graduate of ASU with a degree in Family Studies and Nonprofit Leadership and Management, she also completed the Generation Next Nonprofit Leadership Academy and the ASU Leadership Institute, and was recognized as a Sun Devil 100 honoree in 2024. Her personal commitment to mentorship is reflected in her own experience as a Big Sister, having been matched with five Little Sisters over the years.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Debbie has been selected as the next CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona,” Board Chair Matt Manoogian said. “Debbie has dedicated 25 years of service to our community through BBBS and truly lives and breathes this mission. She’s been a Big Sister five times and continues to mentor her current Little Sister in our site-based program. Debbie is already making a tremendous impact, and I can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in this new role.”

For Castillo-Smith, the appointment is both an honor and a responsibility.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona. I am deeply honored by your confidence in me and grateful for the trust you have placed in my leadership. I am committed to leading with transparency, accountability, and heart as we build on our momentum and move BBBSAZ into its next chapter of growth and impact,” Castillo-Smith said.

With her experience, dedication, and passion for mentorship, she is poised to continue the organization’s legacy of transforming young lives through meaningful relationships. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit bbbsaz.org.