D-backs Foundation Awards $1 Million to Transformative Nonprofits

BY Frontdoors Media

Since 2002, the program has distributed more than $13.8 million to organizations tackling some of Arizona’s most pressing challenges.

Photo credit: Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks

In a powerful show of community, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has awarded $1 million in grants to six Arizona-based nonprofits through its 2026 Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards. The surprise announcements were made during the organization’s annual Evening on the Diamond on March 21, underscoring its long-standing commitment to strengthening communities across the state.

Since its establishment in 2002, this signature grant program has distributed more than $13.8 million to organizations tackling some of Arizona’s most pressing challenges. Designed to fund large-scale, high-impact projects, the awards help nonprofits expand services, enhance operations and create lasting change. The program is a cornerstone of the Diamondbacks’ broader philanthropic efforts, which have now surpassed $100 million in total impact.

This year’s recipients represent diverse organizations working in education, homelessness services, early childhood development and accessibility. Each project funded through the Grand Slam Awards reflects an innovative approach to addressing community needs while building long-term capacity.

The Arizona Educational Foundation will use its grant to launch the D-backs Data Dugout, a first-of-its-kind real-time education data platform. By transforming complex student performance data into accessible, easy-to-understand visuals, the tool aims to empower educators, families and policymakers with better insights into student achievement across the state.

For Delivering Dreams Arizona, the funding will support the construction of the Delivering Dreams Depot, a dedicated facility to house its fleet of mobile buses. These buses deliver clothing and hygiene essentials to thousands of students facing clothing insecurity. The new depot will extend the lifespan of these vehicles, streamline operations and ensure continued service to children throughout the Phoenix area.

The Foundation for Blind Children will create Baxter’s Sensory Room, a specialized space designed to help visually impaired students better regulate and engage in learning. Facility upgrades will further enhance safety and accessibility, providing a more supportive environment for students and their families.

Addressing homelessness, Keys to Change will expand the Brian Garcia Welcome Center, a 24/7 hub offering immediate services and housing support. The project will increase capacity, improve the flow of clients through the system and strengthen the organization’s ability to connect individuals with long-term housing solutions.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Public Library Foundation will renovate the children’s area at Harmon Library. The redesigned space will foster early literacy and school readiness by creating a more engaging, developmentally appropriate environment for young readers and their families in a high-need community.

Finally, Southwest Human Development will expand its ADAPT Shop through a new centralized facility. This project will increase the organization’s ability to serve children with disabilities, reduce wait times for adaptive equipment and open new avenues for volunteer involvement and community support.

Together, these projects highlight the far-reaching impact of strategic philanthropy. By investing in infrastructure, innovation and accessibility, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation continues to demonstrate how targeted funding can elevate nonprofit work and create meaningful, lasting change across Arizona. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit mlb.com.