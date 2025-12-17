Community Walk of Hope Raises Funds for Cancer Support Community Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

The inaugural Step Up to Cancer Walk of Hope raised over $37,000.

Images: Jonathan Esparza

More than 250 community members came together on December 7 for Cancer Support Community Arizona’s inaugural Step Up To Cancer Community Walk of Hope, transforming the event into a celebration of connection, courage, and compassion. The walk marked a meaningful milestone for the organization, uniting individuals impacted by cancer alongside families, caregivers, volunteers, and supporters in a shared show of solidarity.

Thanks to the generosity and commitment of participants, sponsors, the volunteer committee, and community supporters, the event raised more than $37,000. These funds will directly support Cancer Support Community Arizona’s no-charge social and emotional support programs, ensuring that individuals facing cancer – and those who love them – continue to have access to vital care during every stage of the journey.

Cancer Support Community Arizona is a nonprofit dedicated to providing comprehensive psychosocial support to anyone impacted by cancer, including patients, survivors, friends, and family members. Each month, the organization offers more than 100 evidence-backed programs designed to address the emotional, social, and practical challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis.

Programs range from support groups and educational seminars to art classes and healthy living activities, creating multiple entry points for healing, expression, and connection. By offering these services at no cost, Cancer Support Community Arizona removes barriers to care and fosters a welcoming environment where individuals can find understanding, encouragement, and hope.

The success of the Step Up To Cancer Community Walk of Hope reflects the strength of the community behind the organization and underscores the growing need for accessible emotional and social support for those impacted by cancer. As Cancer Support Community Arizona looks ahead, the inaugural walk stands as a reminder that when a community comes together with purpose, hope becomes a powerful force for healing. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cscaz.org.