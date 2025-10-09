Childsplay Theatre Welcomes New Board President Tasha Cycholl

BY Frontdoors Media

Tasha Cycholl

Images courtesy of Childsplay Theatre

In a year marked by transition and opportunity, Childsplay Theatre has announced the appointment of Tasha Cycholl, partner at Husch Blackwell, as president of its Board of Trustees for the 2025-26 season. With a distinguished career in insurance regulatory law and corporate strategy, Cycholl brings a unique blend of legal expertise, problem-solving skills, and a deep passion for community engagement to one of Arizona’s most cherished arts organizations.

Known for her work guiding companies through complex compliance challenges, mergers and acquisitions, and operational strategy, Cycholl has long been a trusted advisor in high-stakes environments. Now, she turns that experience toward supporting Childsplay’s mission: using the power of theatre to spark young imaginations and expand access to the arts across Arizona.

“Tasha’s leadership and strategic insight will be a tremendous asset to Childsplay as we continue to expand our reach and impact,” Managing Director Steve Martin said. “Her dedication to growth and collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire young minds through theatre.”

Cycholl’s journey with Childsplay began in 2016 through an unexpected encounter. While touring downtown Phoenix venues for her upcoming wedding, she happened upon the setup for a Childsplay gala. Captivated by the organization’s energy and creative spirit, she joined the Board of Trustees that same year. After serving as secretary in 2024, she was elected board president in June 2025, becoming only the sixth individual to hold the role in the past two decades.

A still shot from the upcoming production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane the Musical

A native Arizonan, Cycholl graduated from Chandler High School and went on to earn both her Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, and her Juris Doctor from Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Admitted to practice in Arizona, she remains active in the state’s legal and Jewish communities. Her personal connection to the arts runs deep – not just professionally, but also as a parent. Her two daughters recently starred in their preschool production of The Wizard of Oz.

“My kids are at the perfect age to experience the magic of theatre,” Cycholl shared. “Childsplay gives children – especially those without access – the opportunity to engage with the arts. In our world, it’s more important than ever to reach new audiences.”

Cycholl steps into the role at a critical time for Childsplay. The theatre is preparing for a major leadership transition, as longtime Artistic Director Dwayne Hartford plans to retire following the 2025–2026 season. One of Cycholl’s primary responsibilities will be leading the search for Hartford’s successor in spring 2026, helping to shape the next era of artistic leadership at Childsplay.

A still shot from the upcoming production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Looking ahead, Childsplay is set to deliver a compelling season, featuring productions that blend heart, humor, and timeless lessons. Audiences can look forward to performances of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Diary of Anne Frank, Hare and Tortoise, and The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane the Musical.

For nearly five decades, Childsplay Theatre has been a cornerstone of arts education, delivering innovative, imaginative theatre experiences to young people and families. With Cycholl now at the helm of its board, the organization stands ready to grow its impact and continue enriching the lives of children across the state. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit childsplayaz.org.