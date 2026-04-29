Children’s Museum of Phoenix Launches $23.5 Million Expansion

BY Frontdoors Media

All 80,000 square feet of interior space will be utilized, creating new opportunities for exploration, creativity, and skill-building.

Images and renderings courtesy of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix

A major transformation is underway at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, where a $23.5 million capital campaign promises to reshape how families across the Valley experience play, learning, and connection.

The “Power of Play” campaign marks the most ambitious expansion in the museum’s history. By the time the five-year project is complete, the downtown Phoenix destination will rank among the largest children’s museums in the United States – an evolution designed to meet growing demand for accessible, hands-on early learning experiences in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

At the heart of the transformation is a sweeping renovation and expansion of more than 27,000 square feet of unused and underutilized space within the museum’s historic building. Once complete, all 80,000 square feet of interior space will be fully activated, creating new opportunities for exploration, creativity, and skill-building. The project also introduces an additional 10,000 square feet of outdoor, active-use space, giving families more room to engage year-round.

The expansion is designed with imagination and impact in mind. Plans call for four to six large-scale new exhibits that will focus on early childhood development, character-building skills, and interactive play. Existing exhibits will remain, but they will be refreshed and reimagined to incorporate new educational elements.

The project reflects a commitment to early learning and community access. A high-quality, museum-integrated preschool will be developed in partnership with the Valley of the Sun YMCA, bringing structured early education directly into the environment. In addition, a cooperative Early Literacy Learning Center will be created in collaboration with statewide partners, further reinforcing foundational learning.

Accessibility is also a key focus. Enhanced ADA features will ensure that every child and family can fully participate in the offerings, aligning with a growing emphasis on inclusive design in public spaces. Expanded amenities for visitors, members, and school field trips are also planned.

The museum will remain open throughout construction, allowing families to continue visiting and engaging with exhibits as the transformation unfolds. Phase One of construction began in April, with details for Phase Two expected to be announced as the project progresses.

Co-chaired by Christy Burton of the Burton Family Foundation and Jan Lewis of the T.W. Lewis Foundation, the effort has already secured significant lead gifts from a range of public and private supporters. Contributors include the City of Phoenix, Lilly Endowment, Burton Family Foundation, T.W. Lewis Foundation, Hearst Foundations, and Thunderbird Charities.

A team of experienced partners is guiding the expansion, including the City of Phoenix Office of Arts & Culture, Chasse Building Team as general contractor, RSP Architects handling design, and Pfocus overseeing project management. Together, they bring a blend of technical expertise and community insight to a project that aims to serve generations of Arizona families.

As Phoenix grows, the Children’s Museum is expected to play a vital role in the region’s cultural and educational landscape. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.