Chandler Cultural Foundation Welcomes Two New Champions for the Arts

Chandler Cultural Foundation’s Board Members.

Images courtesy of Chandler Cultural Foundation

The Chandler Cultural Foundation, the nonprofit organization that manages programming and operations for the Chandler Center for the Arts, has announced the appointment of two new Board members: Eric Piepenbrink and Kim McCarthy. Both bring a wealth of professional expertise, community spirit, and a shared passion for expanding access to the arts in Chandler.

As the philanthropic arm behind the Chandler Center for the Arts, the Foundation’s mission is to connect culture to community – an effort that thrives through the dedication of local leaders who volunteer their time, talent, and vision. The addition of Piepenbrink and McCarthy strengthens that mission and ensures that the arts continue to inspire and engage residents of all ages.

Eric and Catherine Piepenbrink

About Eric Piepenbrink

Eric Piepenbrink serves as Vice President of Student Services at the University of Arizona Global Campus, where he’s spent 20 years helping students find success in higher education. His work focuses on building supportive teams and ensuring students have a positive experience as they pursue their goals.

Originally from Milwaukee, Eric discovered his love for theater during college, where he minored in the subject “only because the school didn’t offer a major in theater.” That early passion for performance has stayed with him, shaping his belief in the transformative power of live arts and education.

Eric and his wife, Catherine – who works for the City of Chandler as an Organizational Program Development Coordinator – are proud parents to two daughters, Lily (16) and Ella (14), both students at Basha High School. Their family’s connection to the arts runs deep: Lily served on the Chandler Center for the Arts Youth Advisory Council, and Eric fondly recalls attending an Amos Lee concert at the Center with Catherine, who first saw Lee perform when he opened for Norah Jones on their first date.

For Eric, this appointment represents the blending of his personal passion with professional purpose.

“I love watching how music moves people, and I’m constantly amazed by the incredible talent there is in the world,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with the Board to bring that experience to more and more people.”

Kim with Board Member Michelle Mac Lennan

About Kimberly McCarthy

Kimberly McCarthy has been a Chandler resident for more than a decade, where she lives with her husband, Parker, and their son, Lenox, a fifth grader at Jacobson Elementary. Professionally, she serves as Contract Manager at United Behavioral Health–Optum, overseeing facility agreements across Arizona and New Mexico.

An alumna of Texas Woman’s University, Kimberly is an avid runner who participates in races ranging from 5Ks to the Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon. Her family is deeply involved in the community – Parker serves on the board for the Chandler Public Library – and Kimberly is a familiar face at cultural events around town.

She counts Drumline LIVE, Ledisi, and Center Stage among her favorite Chandler Center for the Arts performances and loves attending outdoor events like Ballet Under the Stars and the Chandler Jazz Festival.

With a background spanning business management, marketing, and community engagement, Kimberly previously promoted the SilverSneakers® fitness program in Houston, organizing events and initiatives to boost participation. She now brings that same creative energy to the Chandler Cultural Foundation.

“This was a very impactful and meaningful time in my career,” McCarthy said. “I was able to incorporate the aspects of work that I enjoy most, while sparking my creativity. I look forward to bringing those same skill sets to the Foundation Board to expand the Center’s reach and visibility, while encouraging community participation.”

Continuing a Legacy of Cultural Leadership

Since its founding in 1989 alongside the opening of the Chandler Center for the Arts, the Chandler Cultural Foundation has played a role in cultivating creativity, connection, and civic pride. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit chandlercenter.org.