Cancer Support Community Arizona Opens Free Wig Salon for Cancer Patients

Cancer Support Community Arizona recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Wig Salon, a resource dedicated to providing free wigs to cancer patients and survivors across the Valley.

In partnership with EBeauty, a nonprofit committed to supporting individuals experiencing hair loss due to cancer or other medical conditions, the salon offers wigs in a variety of lengths, colors and styles — all at no cost. The Wig Salon aims to support people diagnosed with cancer, offering a personalized experience that brings comfort and confidence during a challenging time.

“We’re thrilled to bring this meaningful service to our community,” said Julie Dunnigan, CEO of CSCAZ. “Hair loss can be an emotional part of the cancer journey, and through this partnership with EBeauty, we are offering patients and survivors a place where they can find the support and resources they need to feel their best.”

During the grand opening event, attendees selected wigs that suit their personal style, with the help of trained professionals. Students from Paul Mitchell The School Phoenix were also on hand to provide complimentary makeovers and wig styling, adding an extra touch of care. Guests enjoyed light refreshments while exploring the new space and connecting with others on similar journeys.

“Providing a wig to a cancer patient at a Beautiful You event is more than just giving them hair — it’s giving them confidence, hope and a renewed sense of self during one of the toughest battles of their life,” said Laura Jirsa, program development director at EBeauty.

The team from Paul Mitchell The School Phoenix echoed this sentiment. “We believe in living with integrity,” said U’ilani Kawaauhau, admissions leader at Paul Mitchell The School Phoenix. “That’s why we support events like this — because of the profound impact they have on the lives of cancer patients and survivors, and the fulfillment we feel being part of that transformation.”

The Wig Salon operates by appointment only. Those interested in securing a wig can contact CSCAZ at info@cscaz.org or 602-712-1006 for more information.

For more behind this Frontdoor, go to cscaz.org.