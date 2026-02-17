Board of Visitors Awards $1.15M to 26 Charities Enhancing Community Healthcare

BY Frontdoors Media

From supporting children with special needs to caring for seniors, The B oard of Visitors continues its century-long commitment to philanthropic healthcare in Phoenix.

Image courtesy of The Board of Visitors

The Board of Visitors (BOV), Arizona’s oldest women’s charitable organization, has awarded 26 grants totaling $1,150,000 at its annual Grants Celebration, reinforcing more than a century of dedication to healthcare. The Phoenix-area nonprofit organizations selected provide vital services to women, children, and the elderly, reflecting BOV’s mission to uplift the community through impactful giving.

“This year marks The Board of Visitors surpassing its 500th grant and nearly 30 million dollars in funding to community organizations in the greater Phoenix area,” said Amy Hall, Chairman of The Board of Visitors. “We are grateful for the success of our Care Card program, Fashion Show Luncheon and annual Charity Ball. Our generous supporters and dedicated BOV members allow us to continue our 118-year legacy of philanthropy.”

Among the 2026 recipients, Arizona Autism United is expanding its diagnostic evaluation services, while the Arizona Network for PKU and Allied Disorders is supporting families through its Camp Knot a Phe program. Banner Health Foundation’s Big Pink Bus continues to provide critical care, and the Board of Visitors’ own Ryan House offers respite care for children with life-limiting conditions.

Other grant recipients tackle a range of healthcare needs. Brighter Way Institute focuses on pediatric oral health, Child Crisis Arizona provides emergency residential foster care, and Circle the City addresses homeless memory care. Organizations such as Civitan Foundation, Duet Partners in Health and Aging, and Family Promise of Greater Phoenix serve individuals with disabilities, multigenerational family health needs, and deliver innovative solutions for families experiencing homelessness.

Youth-focused initiatives also received funding, including Homeless Youth Connection, OCJ Kids, and Teen Lifeline, which provide counseling, mentorship, and crisis support. For children with special needs, Horses Help HERD Therapeutic Riding Center, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, and Saavi Services for the Blind offer unique therapies and educational programs.

Additionally, organizations supporting women’s health and survivors of trauma, such as Maggie’s Place and the National Council of Jewish Women Arizona, provide healing and empowerment programs. Valley of the Sun YMCA, Valleywise Health Foundation, and Midwestern University extend care to seniors and tribal maternal and infant populations, highlighting the breadth of BOV’s impact.

Founded in 1908, The Board of Visitors is the oldest women’s charitable organization in Arizona, with a remarkable record of nearly $30 million granted to local nonprofits over its 118-year history. Through signature events such as the Care Card program, Fashion Show Luncheon, and Annual Charity Ball, BOV continues to foster community engagement and ensure vital healthcare services reach those who need them most.

The organization is now accepting applications for 2027 grants. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit boardofvisitors.org.