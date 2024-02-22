Bank of America Invests $3M in Phoenix in 2023

Bank of America invested $3 million across Phoenix in 2023 through philanthropic grants, sponsorships, and other financial and volunteer support as part of its longstanding commitment to supporting economic opportunity and local communities. Bank of America’s support is helping Phoenix thrive, with a particular focus on creating access and opportunity for local talent, supporting small business resiliency, education and addressing affordable housing needs.

In 2023, Bank of America Phoenix collaborated with Be A Leader Foundation by providing funding for its free programming that strives to foster a college-going mentality for middle through high school students facing socioeconomic barriers.

“Nonprofit organizations understand the needs and obstacles Phoenix faces, uniquely positioning them to develop the solutions and services required to promote economic opportunity,” said Scott Vanderpool, president of Bank of America Phoenix. “Bank of America will continue to deploy capital and resources to tackle the barriers embedded within our community and create real impact in the lives of individuals and families we serve in the Valley.”

Bank of America Phoenix also partners with Dress for Success Phoenix and Millionaire Mindset Academy’s Impact AZ 2025, two organizations working to remove obstacles to employment and entrepreneurship.

Lastly, Bank of America Phoenix backs LISC Phoenix, an organization dedicated to building sustainable communities that connect people to opportunity. They are currently working on preserving and constructing multifamily affordable housing units along the light rail corridor in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa.

In addition, Bank of America Phoenix employees volunteered 106,000 hours with local nonprofits and nearly 100 of the bank’s leaders served on nonprofit boards throughout the Valley in 2023. Better Money Habits® volunteers also taught classes focused on budgeting and credit to students at several local high schools and colleges, including Maricopa Community College and Arizona State University.

This year’s efforts reflect the bank’s commitment to addressing critical issues and long-term gaps by partnering with local leaders and organizations to support diverse and women entrepreneurs, build job skills, support basic needs and create opportunities to help people succeed today and in the future.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit bankofamerica.com.