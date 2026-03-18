Autism Life & Living Celebrates Grand Opening of the Autism Center for Well-being

BY Karen Werner

To support hands-on learning, the Autism Center for Well-being features spaces that mirror everyday domestic life.

Image courtesy of Autism Life & Living

Autism Life & Living, a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering neurodiverse individuals, celebrated the grand opening of its new Autism Center for Well-being with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 5.

The Autism Center for Well-being was intentionally designed to move beyond traditional therapy, offering a safe and practical environment where youth and young adults can bridge the gap between adolescence and adulthood. To support hands-on learning, the facility features spaces that mirror everyday domestic life, including a teaching kitchen, laundry and bedroom spaces, a living room setting, craft and game areas, and a sensory area.

For many families, support services disappear once a child reaches adulthood — a challenge the new center is specifically designed to solve.

“This center fills a critical gap for adults on the autism spectrum,” said Lena Gardea, board member of Autism Life & Living. “As a parent of a young adult on the spectrum, I know how limited resources become after the teenage years. The Autism Center for Well-being changes that by teaching real-life skills in a safe and supportive environment that mirrors day-to-day living and creates real opportunities for independence and quality of life.”

Programming at the Autism Center for Well-being supports life skills education, social/emotional health, workforce readiness, nutrition and physical wellness classes, and community-based learning opportunities. These programs are designed to meet the needs of adolescents and adults with autism as they transition into greater independence.

“This center represents so much more than a building,” said Lisa Schey, founder and CEO of Autism Life & Living. “It is a safe and welcoming place designed for individuals with autism and related needs to gain confidence and independence. We are deeply grateful to our community for helping bring this vision to life, and we extend a special and heartfelt thank you to Jerry Wissink, CEO of BHHS Legacy Foundation, who was the first to stand alongside Autism Life & Living and believe in what was possible. His early support, joined by the BHHS Legacy Foundation board of directors, helped launch this vision into a reality.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit autismlifeandliving.org.