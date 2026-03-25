Art Heals Arizona Launches Creative Futures Program with $150K NBA Foundation Grant

BY Frontdoors Media

Creative Futures offers structured career exploration, mentorship, and skill-building opportunities for youth ages 14 to 24.

Images courtesy of Art Heals Arizona

In Phoenix, creativity is opening doors to something even bigger than self-expression; it’s becoming a pathway to real careers. Thanks to a $150,000 grant from the NBA Foundation, Art Heals Arizona is launching “Creative Futures,” an innovative new program designed to help young people turn their passions into possibilities.

The initiative marks an exciting evolution for the organization as it expands its long-running Professional Artist Series and Camp Series into something even more impactful. With Creative Futures, the focus goes beyond art for art’s sake, offering structured career exploration, mentorship, and skill-building opportunities for youth ages 14 to 24 across Phoenix.

At its core, the program is about connecting creativity with confidence and talent with tangible career pathways. Through hands-on workshops led by professional artists, technical theater rotations, and mentorship experiences, 300 teens and young adults will gain exposure to a wide range of opportunities within the creative economy. From performance and visual arts to behind-the-scenes production and technical roles, participants will explore different career paths and build essential life skills such as communication, collaboration, and problem-solving.

“Creative Futures reflects the kind of community-driven, career-connected programming the NBA Foundation is proud to support,” said NBA Foundation Executive Director Ruth Jurgensen. “Art Heals Arizona is meeting young people where they are, using creativity as a pathway to confidence, skill-building, and real workforce opportunity. Through this investment, we’re helping Phoenix youth see how their talents can translate into sustainable careers and long-term success.”

The program builds on more than two decades of partnership with the Herberger Theater Center, as well as on previous pilot efforts that included professional artist workshops with the Phoenix Suns dancers. Creative Futures deepens those collaborations while introducing a more structured, intentional model that helps participants envision themselves not just as artists, but as future professionals.

Creative Futures will serve teens and young adults who have experienced abuse, neglect, or homelessness, including those connected to shelters, group homes, residential treatment centers, and kinship networks throughout Maricopa County. By centering young people who are system-involved or from low-income backgrounds, the initiative ensures that opportunity reaches those who need it most.

“By embedding workforce development into two Art Heals Arizona programs, Creative Futures creates a sustainable pipeline that connects artistic expression with real-world opportunity,” CEO Matt Sandoval said. “We’re helping people see a future where their creativity can lead to meaningful careers.”

Support for Art Heals Arizona isn’t new. The Phoenix Suns/Mercury Foundation has long championed the organization’s work, helping to expand access to arts programming for youth across the Valley. With the NBA Foundation’s investment, Creative Futures represents a powerful next step – one that blends creativity, community, and career readiness into a single, transformative experience. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit nbafoundation.nba.com or arthealsaz.org.