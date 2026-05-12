Arizona’s Next Generation of Leaders Honored in Junior Achievement’s 18 Under 18 Awards

BY Frontdoors Media

This year’s Junior Achievement of Arizona 18 Under 18 winners are already making a remarkable impact across their communities.

Image courtesy of Junior Achievement of Arizona

Junior Achievement of Arizona is shining a spotlight on some of the state’s most inspiring young leaders with the announcement of its 2026 “18 Under 18” winners, an annual recognition program celebrating students who are already making meaningful contributions in their schools, communities and beyond.

The students were honored during a special event held at Junior Achievement’s office in Tempe. Representing communities across Arizona, this year’s recipients include researchers, entrepreneurs, advocates, nonprofit founders, student leaders and innovators tackling issues ranging from healthcare access and sustainability to public policy and education.

“We are proud to recognize another outstanding group of young people,” said Katherine Cecala, president & CEO of Junior Achievement of Arizona. “These students are excelling in every aspect of life. They are leaders at school and in athletics, the arts, and science; taking on activism, launching nonprofits, and conducting meaningful research. They are not only shaping their own futures but also making a lasting impact on their communities and inspiring others to do the same.”

The 2026 honorees reflect a wide range of passions and accomplishments, but they share a common drive to create positive change.

Among them is Scottsdale student Umar Amer, a junior at BASIS Scottsdale whose work focuses on artificial intelligence and public health. Through Arizona State University’s SCENE program, Amer contributes to NSF-funded research exploring machine learning models designed to predict school violence. He has also served as a speaker at the United Nations Human Rights Council while balancing leadership roles as student body president and community volunteer.

In Rio Rico, senior Anayareni Antunez-Pino has dedicated herself to healthcare and service through leadership roles in Interact Club, National Honor Society and athletics. She also interned in county emergency management and plans to pursue a career as a dental surgeon serving underserved communities.

Several students have already launched their own organizations. Chandler student Ira Bagga founded BreakingTheCycle, an initiative focused on PCOS awareness that has reached more than 120,000 people online while raising funds and building educational programming that combines science, art and advocacy.

Meanwhile, Globe High School junior Sallie Choi has blended entrepreneurship and creativity since childhood, founding Koalaty Boutique at age 11 to raise money for local and global causes. Through Monsoon Youth, she has led arts initiatives and helped launch an Apache language preservation project.

This year’s honorees also include Adam Shamoun, a junior at Brophy College Prep whose passion for sustainability was shaped during an immersion trip to the Navajo Nation. After witnessing the impact of environmental degradation on communities and families, Shamoun developed WasteCam, an AI-powered camera system that detects and analyzes waste in real time. The technology helps students and staff sort compostable utensils, plates and napkins in his school’s lunchroom, encouraging more sustainable waste management practices through innovation and education.

Healthcare access emerged as a major theme among this year’s recipients. Laveen student Sarayu Padala founded Lens for a Lens, an organization dedicated to improving access to eye care worldwide. Since 2022, the organization has helped direct more than $200,000 in resources, distributed over 2,700 pairs of glasses and coordinated thousands of volunteer hours across eight countries.

Scottsdale senior Aditya Tyagi has also focused his efforts on healthcare equity through Connect2Health, a nonprofit that has served more than 9,000 individuals by distributing critical supplies and expanding access to care both locally and internationally.

Other students are making their mark through STEM innovation and research. BASIS Chandler student Iraj Shroff developed a low-cost water purification system and a smart medication device to address global health challenges. Scottsdale student Jyotsna Subramanian co-founded EcoFresh, a smart packaging system that reduces food waste while promoting sustainability.

Community service and youth leadership also played a major role among this year’s winners.

Maricopa sophomore Josephine Hoskins founded Jojo’s Love, an organization that promotes inclusion and empathy among students and organizes projects supporting vulnerable populations. Tempe Prep student William Steenken led a $35,000 campus renovation project through scouting and community service efforts while pursuing aviation and engineering interests.

Flagstaff student Nolan Takeuchi combined nonprofit leadership with environmental advocacy, contributing more than 200 volunteer hours to community composting efforts while helping develop a nonprofit management course for high school students in partnership with Northern Arizona University.

Many recipients also serve in statewide and national leadership positions. Chandler senior Ikeoluwa Esan rebuilt her school’s mock trial program, co-led a national legal education nonprofit, and raised more than $10,000 for Make-A-Wish as student body vice president. Buckeye senior Lesira Kpea, a national FBLA vice president, launched a student-run coffee business to support school programming while organizing youth advocacy efforts around air quality and environmental policy.

The program also recognized students working to build confidence and create opportunities among their peers. Senior Brooke Mandelbaum founded Building Beauty, an organization that provides prom resources for underserved students, while also volunteering in healthcare and serving on youth advisory boards.

Founded in 1957, Junior Achievement of Arizona serves students statewide through hands-on educational programs focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. While the accomplishments of this year’s recipients already stand out on paper, the awards also highlight something larger happening across Arizona communities: young people are increasingly stepping into leadership roles long before adulthood.

Whether through scientific research, advocacy, public service or entrepreneurship, these students are proving that age is not a limitation when it comes to creating meaningful impact. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit JA Arizona.