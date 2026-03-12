Arizona Women’s Board Awards $600,000 to Advance Kidney Health Across the State

BY Frontdoors Media

Funds from the Authors Luncheon will support patient care, research, and education for Arizonans living with kidney disease.

Image courtesy of the Arizona Women’s Board

The Arizona Women’s Board has announced $600,000 in grants to six nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing kidney health programs and services across Arizona. These grants were made possible through the success of the 46th annual Friends of Erma Bombeck Authors Luncheon, held on November 15, 2025, at the Arizona Biltmore.

“Seeing more than 1,100 people come together for this cause was truly energizing,” Co-Chair Jackie Hutt said. “We’re grateful to our donors, patrons, and authors whose generosity turns an inspiring afternoon into real impact for Arizonans living with kidney disease.”

The annual luncheon, the signature fundraising event of the Arizona Women’s Board, featured nationally recognized authors who shared stories from their careers and the inspirations behind their work. The event raises critical support for kidney disease prevention, education, research, and patient care statewide.

“Our grantmaking is focused on meaningful, measurable support across the full continuum of kidney health, from early intervention to treatment and patient services,” Susan Doria, Arizona Women’s Board Co-President, said. “We’re proud to invest in organizations that are strengthening care, expanding access, and improving outcomes for patients and families throughout our state.”

The 2026 grantees include programs addressing both patient assistance and groundbreaking research. The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona received funds for its Early Intervention Rent and Food Assistance program and the Path to Wellness initiative, providing patients with eGFR devices and fresh produce. Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation will use its grant to support pediatric patients with dialysis and transplants through equipment and financial assistance.

St. Joseph’s Foundation will help transplant patients with housing, utilities, groceries, and transportation costs. TGen Foundation will advance research into diabetic kidney disease and precision medicine for high-risk groups. Transplant Community Alliance will fund the Living Assistance Fund, providing emergency micro-grants to transplant patients in need. Valleywise Health Foundation will expand its Healthy Families Program, delivering food and nutrition resources to reduce risk factors for kidney disease in low-income families.

Since 1980, the Arizona Women’s Board has raised nearly $15 million through the luncheon, one of the most highly regarded philanthropic literary events in the country. The 47th Annual event is scheduled for October 24, 2026. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit authorsluncheonaz.org.