Arizona State University Launches Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures with Historic $115 Million Gift

BY Frontdoors Media

The largest philanthropic investment in ASU history will work to advance conservation science and workforce development. Photos courtesy of Arizona State University

Arizona State University (ASU) has announced a groundbreaking $115 million philanthropic investment from the Rob Walton Foundation – the largest single donation in the university’s history – to establish the Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures. This initiative aims to reshape conservation science education and workforce development on a global scale, reinforcing ASU’s reputation as a leader in sustainability and planetary health.

In recognition of this unprecedented gift and Rob Walton’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship, ASU’s College of Global Futures will be renamed the Rob Walton College of Global Futures. Walton, the former chairman of Walmart and a dedicated conservationist, has been a consistent supporter of ASU’s efforts to address sustainability challenges.

“It is a worthy honor for all that Rob has done,” ASU President Michael Crow said. “His longstanding support has been critically important to ASU’s leadership and growth in sustainability. He shares our institutional belief that there is an urgent need to tackle the challenges facing our planet, as well as an unbelievable opportunity to find new solutions by dedicating our time, creativity and resources to the task.”

Walton emphasized the urgency of conservation work and his personal commitment to the cause: “Conservation is important for our whole world,” Walton said. “We need nature to survive. We need clean air, clean water, and healthy food. All those things come from nature. Ultimately, I’ve made this a priority.”

Rob Walton, ASU President Michael Crow and Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzalez.

The Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures will become a hub for research, education, and workforce training that integrates biodiversity science with real-world solutions. The school will focus on redefining conservation science to meet the evolving demands of a rapidly changing world, offering graduate degrees, certificate programs, and eventually undergraduate degrees.

Peter Schlosser, ASU vice president and vice provost of Global Futures, described the initiative as a turning point in conservation education.

“The Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures is redefining conservation science to address the challenges of a rapidly changing world,” Schlosser said. “Through its central mission of transforming conservation education for a thriving planetary future, this new academic entity is not just preserving ecosystems; it is developing adaptive solutions to ensure sustainable pathways for future generations.”

In addition to academics, ASU will establish the Rob Walton Chair to lead the new school, fund three named professorships, and create the Rob Walton Scholars program to provide full and partial scholarships to students.

Rob Walton Foundation Executive Director Duko Hopman, Peter Schlosser, ASU Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzalez, Rob Walton, ASU Dean and Professor of the College of Global Futures Miki Kittilson, and ASU President Michael Crow.

The school’s inaugural offering, the Conservation Futures Academy, will launch in 2025, providing training programs and certificates tailored for high school students, working learners, and corporate leaders.

These programs are designed not only to prepare students for careers in conservation but also to meet the growing demand for professionals with specialized skills to support global goals, such as conserving 30 percent of terrestrial and marine habitats by 2030. Credentials and certificates will also be available to conservation organizations, government agencies, and related industries.

Collaboration is at the heart of the school’s vision. The Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures will engage with a wide range of global and local partners, including NGOs, governments, Indigenous communities, and private industry, to co-create holistic conservation strategies.

“Solving the planet’s greatest conservation challenges requires the wisdom, innovation and leadership of people from all corners of the world,” Peter Seligmann, chairman emeritus and former CEO of Conservation International, said. “By bringing together diverse, place-inspired solutions and perspectives, we can spark transformative action that extends far beyond any single region.”

Rob Walton at the Annual Summit New York 2025.

“We are incredibly grateful for this transformational investment,” ASU Foundation CEO Gretchen Buhlig said. “This gift will accelerate ASU’s work with global partners by enabling them to collaborate and co-design and deliver cutting-edge conservation education and training programs to ensure the next generation of conservation leaders are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to lead in the rapidly evolving field of conservation.”

For Walton, the heart of this endeavor lies in empowering students:

“They’re the next generation of leaders, researchers and advocates. By getting involved now, through research, advocacy or fieldwork, they gain the skills to drive real change. We need their voices and commitment to sustain a healthy planet,” he said.

With the creation of the Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures, ASU is expanding its leadership in global sustainability efforts and helping to shape a future where conservation is central to education, innovation, and community resilience. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit conservationfutures.asu.edu.