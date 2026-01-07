Arizona Lottery’s $100K Gift Helps Habitat for Humanity Tucson Build Homes and Hope

BY Frontdoors Media

Cydeni Carter with Gracie, Logan, Noah and Tinsley.

The Arizona Lottery has announced a $100,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity Tucson, reinforcing its commitment to building stronger communities through safe, affordable housing. The contribution will support the construction of new homes for local families, including Gracie, a single mother of three who is working toward homeownership through Habitat’s partnership program.

This gift is part of the Arizona Lottery’s ongoing Gives Back commitment, which directs proceeds and community investments toward initiatives that uplift Arizonans and create lasting impact. Through support for education, community services, environmental conservation, and family stability, the Gives Back mission comes to life through partnerships like Habitat for Humanity Tucson, where investment translates directly into opportunity for families.

For Gracie, the path to homeownership has been shaped by determination and resilience. After experiencing homelessness and facing rising rental costs, she sought a long-term solution that could provide stability for her children. Through Habitat’s model, Gracie has already completed more than 100 hours of sweat equity, working alongside volunteers to help build her future home while gaining hands-on construction skills she plans to use throughout her homeownership journey.

The Arizona Lottery’s donation helps Habitat continue building safe, new homes for families across Southern Arizona. In addition to the financial support, team members provided holiday gifts for Gracie’s children, offering an added gesture of care and encouragement as the family prepares for this next chapter.

“Supporting hardworking families is exactly why the Arizona Lottery exists,” Executive Director Alec Thomson said. “When people play, they’re helping us give back to programs and partnerships that change lives. We’re honored to support.”

Habitat for Humanity Tucson works in partnership with families who are committed to long-term success through sweat equity, homeowner education, and shared responsibility. With the support of community partners, they continue expanding access to homeownership while strengthening neighborhoods.

“Now more than ever, Habitat for Humanity’s work is in critical need. This generous partnership from the Arizona Lottery builds more than walls and a roof, it strengthens families, makes communities thrive, and builds futures.” said Charlie Buchanan, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Tucson. “For Gracie, this home means her children will have the stable, safe foundation she created for them, a place to truly thrive. We are grateful to the Arizona Lottery for their clear understanding that homeownership is a powerful catalyst for lasting change in our community.”

Together, the Arizona Lottery and Habitat for Humanity Tucson are demonstrating how strategic philanthropy and community partnerships can create meaningful, lasting change. To learn more behind this Frontdoor, visit arizonalottery.com or habitattucson.org.